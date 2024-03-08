The Higgs government is cool with Ottawa's national pharmacy proposal

The Higgs government is reacting coldly to Ottawa's invitation to join a national pharmaceutical program.

The federal government said last week it hoped some provinces would sign on to the plan, which will initially cover diabetes drugs and equipment, as well as contraceptives, by the end of the year.

But a spokesperson for the New Brunswick Department of Health says many of the details have not yet been shared and there have only been “preliminary discussions” so far.

In an emailed statement, Sean Hatchard also suggested the province wants the federal government to address problems in the existing system before tackling a new program like pharmacare.

“There are major areas of concern in provincial health care systems at this time,” he said in a written statement to CBC News.

“We have encouraged the federal government to prioritize existing needs within the health care system by increasing unconditional funding through the Canada Health Transfers to the provinces and territories.”

Last week's announcement was the result of pressure on Justin Trudeau's minority Liberal government from the NDP, on which it depends for support in the House of Commons.

This is what Federal Minister of Health Mark Holland said Rosemary Barton Live last weekend he hoped some of the more enthusiastic provinces would sign on quickly so that coverage could begin by the end of 2024.

Federal Health Minister Mark Holland said he hopes some of the more enthusiastic provinces will sign on to the new plan, but admits implementation will take time. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

But he acknowledged that “it will take time to negotiate these with the provinces. This will be rolled out piecemeal.”

Diabetes Canada welcomed the announcement, but said Ottawa must ensure its insulin and equipment coverage is no less than some provinces such as New Brunswick offer.

Insulin is now covered by the New Brunswick government for people who lack their drug coverage through a private insurance plan.

The province later expanded the program to cover glucose monitoring devices for eligible patients.

The program covers costs not already paid by the patient's existing plan.

Glenn Thibeault, executive director of government affairs for Diabetes Canada, said coverage across Canada is patchy and no patient should end up with less coverage as a result of the federal program.

“We will continue to advocate for full and timely access to medications and equipment so that no one experiences a reduction in care. That is the last thing we would like to see,” he said.

“This is a historic and monumental process that I think we are undertaking as a country. However the negotiations must ensure that we will maintain the quality of care where it is currently at or above. We do not want to see any decline in care “.

According to Diabetes Canada, New Brunswick patients with type 1 diabetes who do not have coverage through an employer co-payment program could face out-of-pocket costs of $18,306 per year. For those with type 2 diabetes, it could be $10,014 a year.

Friendships |'We don't want to see any decline in care': Diabetes Canada on pharmacy: New Brunswick ponders federal pharmacy plan Diabetes Canada says Ottawa's pharmaceutical plan is historic but should not erode existing provincial coverage

Thibeault said the negotiations will be difficult, given the different coverage in different provinces, the range of medications available and the fact that diabetes patients have individualized treatment plans.

Ottawa estimates the cost of the first phase of the program to be $1.5 billion, although that could change.

Holland said the program will be universal.

Glenn Thibeault of Diabetes Canada says there is a 'patchy' coverage across the country and he hopes the federal plan will increase, not decrease, coverage. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

Insulin is now covered by the New Brunswick government only for people who qualify for drug coverage through low-income benefits from the Department of Social Development.

The federal government is spending $35 million over four years on a separate pilot project in Prince Edward Island, which was designed to help the province add new drugs to its list of covered drugs and lower the cost to patients under the plans. existing.

Holland said the government would now be able to match the “filling the gaps” model with universal diabetes and contraception coverage.

“We want to evaluate in the real world, as opposed to something that is hypothetical: How do these two models work? How do they affect health outcomes? What are the costs involved?”