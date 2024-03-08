International
The Higgs government is cool with Ottawa's national pharmacy proposal
The Higgs government is reacting coldly to Ottawa's invitation to join a national pharmaceutical program.
The federal government said last week it hoped some provinces would sign on to the plan, which will initially cover diabetes drugs and equipment, as well as contraceptives, by the end of the year.
But a spokesperson for the New Brunswick Department of Health says many of the details have not yet been shared and there have only been “preliminary discussions” so far.
In an emailed statement, Sean Hatchard also suggested the province wants the federal government to address problems in the existing system before tackling a new program like pharmacare.
“There are major areas of concern in provincial health care systems at this time,” he said in a written statement to CBC News.
“We have encouraged the federal government to prioritize existing needs within the health care system by increasing unconditional funding through the Canada Health Transfers to the provinces and territories.”
Last week's announcement was the result of pressure on Justin Trudeau's minority Liberal government from the NDP, on which it depends for support in the House of Commons.
This is what Federal Minister of Health Mark Holland said Rosemary Barton Live last weekend he hoped some of the more enthusiastic provinces would sign on quickly so that coverage could begin by the end of 2024.
But he acknowledged that “it will take time to negotiate these with the provinces. This will be rolled out piecemeal.”
Diabetes Canada welcomed the announcement, but said Ottawa must ensure its insulin and equipment coverage is no less than some provinces such as New Brunswick offer.
Insulin is now covered by the New Brunswick government for people who lack their drug coverage through a private insurance plan.
The province later expanded the program to cover glucose monitoring devices for eligible patients.
The program covers costs not already paid by the patient's existing plan.
Glenn Thibeault, executive director of government affairs for Diabetes Canada, said coverage across Canada is patchy and no patient should end up with less coverage as a result of the federal program.
“We will continue to advocate for full and timely access to medications and equipment so that no one experiences a reduction in care. That is the last thing we would like to see,” he said.
“This is a historic and monumental process that I think we are undertaking as a country. However the negotiations must ensure that we will maintain the quality of care where it is currently at or above. We do not want to see any decline in care “.
According to Diabetes Canada, New Brunswick patients with type 1 diabetes who do not have coverage through an employer co-payment program could face out-of-pocket costs of $18,306 per year. For those with type 2 diabetes, it could be $10,014 a year.
Thibeault said the negotiations will be difficult, given the different coverage in different provinces, the range of medications available and the fact that diabetes patients have individualized treatment plans.
Ottawa estimates the cost of the first phase of the program to be $1.5 billion, although that could change.
Holland said the program will be universal.
Insulin is now covered by the New Brunswick government only for people who qualify for drug coverage through low-income benefits from the Department of Social Development.
The federal government is spending $35 million over four years on a separate pilot project in Prince Edward Island, which was designed to help the province add new drugs to its list of covered drugs and lower the cost to patients under the plans. existing.
Holland said the government would now be able to match the “filling the gaps” model with universal diabetes and contraception coverage.
“We want to evaluate in the real world, as opposed to something that is hypothetical: How do these two models work? How do they affect health outcomes? What are the costs involved?”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/new-brunswick/higgs-government-cool-ottawa-pharmacare-proposal-1.7135812
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Young NH actor stars in Oscar-nominated film
- Google Doodle marks International Women's Day 2024 and celebrates progress towards gender equality
- The Higgs government is cool with Ottawa's national pharmacy proposal
- Fiery plane crash on Nashville interstate kills 5
- Schizophrenia and aging are both associated with decreased expression of the SNAP gene
- Judge restricts access to jurors' identities in Trump's secret trial
- Jokowi Inaugurates Presidential Instruction on Regional Roads in East Java Province in Madiun
- Zelensky appoints ousted commander-in-chief as British envoy in 'compromise' move – POLITICO
- Space Development Agency aims to test Link 16 over the United States this year
- Big bad Bollywood gets a slap on the wrist
- OU Football's David Stone shares bond with Jayden Jackson | Sport
- Doubt and The Hunt review: two plays about allegedly horrible men