How a Biden executive order meant to protect Americans' privacy might actually hurt him
Late last month, President Joe Biden signed a executive order that purports to protect Americans' most sensitive information from foreign countries. However, the restrictions pushed by the administration won't stop rampant data abuses because they do nothing to stop companies that sell and transfer our data from collecting it in the first place. Ironically, the administration's actions could make us more vulnerable to privacy violations, limit our ability to choose which online services we want to use, and reopen the door to bans on the platforms people around the world use to communicate every day.
Understandably, the administration focuses on the types of data that could lead to very real harm, such as information about our location, health or finances. The order gives the U.S. Attorney General, not normally an official dealing with data or international commerce, sweeping emergency powers to restrict any United States person from transferring that information to an as-yet-undefined list of countries. concern or any covered person which includes not only the officials and agencies of those countries, but any business or person under their jurisdiction, even anyone who merely resides there.
As good as that may sound, they are not meaningful protection. The order will not stop the flow of data abroad because it does not limit the flow of ongoing and ubiquitous data collection. The administration has built a seawall around half the city in a futile attempt to stem a tsunami of data. If policymakers are serious about tackling the abuses of our data (and they should be), they need to track the problem back to its source. Without addressing the root of the problem, foreign countries, Big Tec, and our own government will continue to quietly capture and abuse our data.
Additionally, the administration's efforts will harm privacy and security as they limit the ability of individuals, cloud storage providers, social media platforms and more to choose where to host their data. The order also gives the attorney general and the secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security broad authority to impose unspecified security requirements for data transfers. These security requirements may very well end up including back doors in encryption. Strong encryption protects our private messages, web browsing, financial transactions, and more from tracking and ad profiling by Big Tech, surveillance by our government and others, and cyberattacks by hackers. Backdoors, if mandated by the attorney general under this order, would destroy those protections.
The order would also harm an open internet, a key administration priority embodied in the Federal Communications Commission's proposed net neutrality rules. The basic premise of these rules is simple: our access to the Internet should not be blocked or filtered based on where the data comes from, where it goes, or what it contains. The order turns that on its head, making data transmissions to unspecified locations dependent on the approval of the Attorney General.
These harms are compounded by the fact that the order gives sweeping powers to the Attorney General and lacks concrete and binding limitations. Although the administration described the order as focused on bulk exports of sensitive data to foreign countries, the attorney general could easily expand the scope of the order, as it leaves even basic terms such as bulk, country of concern and personal identifiers covered. determined by the Attorney General.
These provisions not only open the door to abuse, they invite it. Nothing in the order would prevent the attorney general from considering data transfers necessary to operate a popular social media app like, say, TikTok, a national security concern and then banning the app. While such a ban would violate current law and the First Amendment, the White House appears to be openly considering the possibility. describing TikTok on why we issued the order.
More broadly, unilateral actions by the executive branch to stop data transfers are sure to raise serious legal questions. The administration is leaning into the Trump era emergency declaration and the powers purportedly conferred on it under 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act a law that was exercised first in response to the Iran hostage crisis. Not only is the international flow of information in stark contrast to the scenarios Congress had in mind when it enacted the IEEPA, but the IEEPA itself excludes presidential authority to limit the flow of information in a provision known as the Berman Amendment.
The Berman Amendment specifically prevents the President from regulating or prohibiting the export to any country, commercial or otherwise, regardless of format or medium of transmission, of any information or informational material. The intent of Congress is clear: even in an emergency, the President has no authority over the free flow of information. However, the administration does not explicitly address the Berman Amendments' limitation on executive authority, nor does it provide any framework for protecting free expression and ensuring an open and secure Internet.
No president should be able to make the decision to limit access to information, ban social media platforms, or threaten the privacy of encrypted communications. The harms the administration seeks to remedy are best addressed by Congress, and those solutions must target the heart of the matter: the vast amount of data that is surreptitiously collected about us every day.
