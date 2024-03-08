Transformative vision agreed for Royal Docks to deliver 36,000 new homes and 55,000 new jobs Royal Docks Newham Council





Working alongside the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, Newham Council will support the vision to restore the Royal Docks to its former glory as part of ambitions to build more than 36,000 new homes and create 55,000 new jobs across this historic part of the East. London as part of the new Royal Docks 5 Year Planlaunched today. The Royal Docks played a crucial role in the capital's economy for more than a century from the mid-1800s, before falling into decline in the 1960s and 1970s. The Royal Docks is one of London's largest regeneration areas, with seven major developments being delivered on 175 hectares of public land belonging to the Greater London Authority (GLA), representing a mix of residential, commercial and industrial developments. Approximately £5 billion of investment is planned for the area over the next 20 years. Over the past five years, Newham Council has worked with the Mayor of London to deliver a comprehensive regeneration program that will restore the former docks into a thriving, new waterfront center that sets the standard for inclusive growth in London. . This includes more than 9,000 new homes built or under construction, approximately 2,620 new jobs created and the establishment of the Royal Docks as London's only Living Wage location, where a growing number of employers have signed up to paid a fair wage. Work has also started on the major redevelopment of Silvertown, one of the key sites in the Royal Docks that has lain dormant for more than 40 years. This will create 6,500 new homes, including hundreds of much-needed social rented homes, the first of which are already under construction. The Mayor of Newham, Rokhsana Fiaz OBE, said: “We made a promise five years ago with our first delivery plan that the future of the Royal Docks must deliver real benefits and opportunities for local people. As London's first Living Wage borough, we are making real progress powered by people. Thousands of truly affordable homes have been built that people can afford; as well as the creation of more than 2,500 jobs created for our local residents and Londoners. “Looking ahead to the next five years, we will unlock the full potential of the Royal Docks as a thriving part of London by setting a new standard in sustainable living through more jobs, homes and opportunities. We will also place a premium on the wellbeing and happiness of local residents as the Royal Docks and Newham are the beating heart of London. Working with the Mayor of London and the GLA, we are setting a new standard in our vision for the Royal Docks as we turbo-charge our ambitious plans with purpose and local people.” The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “Once the beating heart of global trade, today the Royal Docks is re-emerging as one of the country's key areas of opportunity, investment and innovation. “Our new five-year plan sets out the vision for unlocking the full potential of this area with a multi-billion pound regeneration program that will deliver thousands of new homes and jobs and create a new economic powerhouse for the capital as part of of my program. work to create a better, fairer and greener London for everyone.” Highlights of the five-year plan include: More than £2bn of public and private sector investment planned over the next five years, including £64m from the Mayor, on top of the £44m he has already invested

Accelerating the delivery of key development sites in Silvertown, Royal Albert Dock and Albert Island to unlock thousands of new homes, commercial space, jobs and low carbon infrastructure

Completion of the Royal Docks Corridor – a major highways improvement project, jointly funded with Newham Council, which will create a thriving new thoroughfare along Silvertown Way.

Creation of 100,000m² of new commercial workspace that will support a mix of new businesses, 3,500 new jobs and space for culture, education and community participation

Construction of the brand new Silvertown Bridge – a new pedestrian and cycle bridge over Royal Victoria Dock, which will connect Thameside communities to the new Elizabeth Line station at Custom House.

Major transport improvements, including the completion of the Silvertown Tunnel, as well as improvements to the DLR network and station improvements at Pontoon Dock.

Completion of a new commercial shipyard at Albert Island, the first in a generation for London, which will ensure the Royal Docks' maritime traditions continue into the future.

£725,000 has been invested in local cultural and community projects to help build a thriving cultural ecosystem in the Royal Docks, supporting existing creative businesses as well as nurturing local creative talent and jobs.

