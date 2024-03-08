The Minister for Local Government, Simon Hoare MP, has today (Thursday 7 March) confirmed that Government intervention in Sandwell Council will end.

Leader of Sandwell Council, Councilor Kerrie Carmichael, said: “We are pleased that ministers have concluded that the guidelines can be lifted. Achieving this within two years is testament to the sheer amount of work that has brought us to this point.

“From the beginning of this process, we recognized that we needed to make significant improvements. Our focus throughout has been to ensure we are committed to delivering the best possible outcomes for our residents, and this has meant changing the way we operate.

“This is not the end of our journey. We are really pleased that we have made enough progress to come out of the intervention, but we are determined to continue this trajectory and strive for excellence. I want to thank the council officers for their efforts and the Commissioners for the constructive way in which they have approached their role.”

Kim Bromley-Derry and Jim Taylor, government commissioners appointed to Sandwell Council, concluded in their fourth report to ministers: “The council we see now is a far cry from the organization we first encountered: staff, elected members and most importantly , residents have all noticed the changes. Improvement work, once seen as a stand-alone priority, is now intertwined with the Council's 'business as usual' strategic planning. In short, we believe that the Council is now fulfilling its duty to the best of its ability and is able to take forward its improvement independently.”

In a letter to Sandwell Council, Simon Hoare MP, Minister for Local Government said: “We very much welcome the progress your Council has made over the duration of the intervention. The Commissioners' report to the Secretary of State outlines many positive developments; it is clear that they have considerable confidence in the chief executive and leadership team and welcome “continued and meaningful political stability” and increased support for members. It is clear that the Council has continued to make significant changes and that there has been significant progress since the report third”.

“Shokat Lal, Chief Executive of Sandwell Council, said: “It is fantastic to see the hard work of our staff paying off, along with the political leadership of Cllr Kerrie Carmichael and her cabinet, with the significant improvements we have made being recognized in this decision to end the interference.

“Our ambition is to become an outstanding council, so we will not be satisfied with the end of the intervention and see this as just the end of the beginning.

“The first stage of our improvement journey has been to respond to issues raised through external reviews and interventions, and we've had a real focus on getting great at the basics.

“Part of this has been to streamline some of our governance processes; but fundamentally we know it's not just new policies, strategies or procedures that help you deliver great service, it's about people and our organizational culture and making sure we're all working together to make a change and to help change people's lives for the better.

“We are now moving into a second phase of our journey, which is about fully embedding a culture of continuous improvement, embracing transformational change and becoming a modern, efficient and agile organization that has standards of consistent customer service.

“We have much to be proud of, including our outstanding fundraising record in our borough and the outstanding Sandwell Aquatics Centre, which is the best community leisure facility in the country.

“Sandwell is at the heart of the West Midlands and we have a young, diverse and fast-growing population. So there is an opportunity for us to really build on these foundations and ensure that we re-establish our rightful place in the West Midlands and in the country, and tell a new story around Sandwell, so we speak for very different reasons than those that we have. in the last years.”

Leader of Sandwell Council, Councilor Kerrie Carmichael, continued: “This year marks the 50th anniversary of Sandwell Council, when our six towns came together under our current boundaries.

“Sandwell is a great place full of people who look after each other and get things done. We are down to earth and proud of our heritage as a powerhouse of the industrial revolution.

“We want Sandwell to create opportunities that will help everyone at Sandwell realize their potential. We are in a relatively healthy financial position and have an ambitious program of regeneration projects that will transform our borough, but also maintain our focus on becoming brilliant at the basics. This means getting things right for our residents – making our services easy to use and working for the people who need them.

“As we mark our 50thth there are so many reasons for us to be proud of our borough and we are confident that together, we can deliver a great future for Sandwell.”

Government intervention in Sandwell Council began on 22 March 2022, with the appointment of Commissioners for a two-year period.

This follows the recent decision by Sandwell Council's external auditors, Grant Thornton, to withdraw three statutory recommendations due to the progress made since their value for money governance review carried out in autumn 2021.

In June 2022, the council adopted a single improvement plan that brought together the council's planned actions in response to government guidance and recommendations made in external reviews.

Much of this activity is now incorporated into the council's regular business planning process, to ensure that there is a focus on delivering services as efficiently and effectively as possible through continuous improvement. The council will work with the Local Government Association to help sustain this improvement journey after the intervention has ended.