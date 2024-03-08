People have lost faith: life in former mining towns 40 years since the strike | Miners' strike 1984-85

Wwhen Anne Woolford moved into her house in Great Houghton in South Yorkshire in 2000, you could see the black pile of a slag heap from a former colliery from the back window. Today, the pile is covered in grass and what dominates its view is an Asos warehouse that sits on top of the former coal mine, a change she says symbolizes how employment has evolved in the country since the decline of industry.

This week, the UK marks the 40th anniversary of the start of the 1984 miners' strike, when at least 142,000 miners withdrew their work to try to block the closing of factories. Despite the historical industrial dispute, the eventual closures changed the appearance of these areas, with former coal regions today are more likely to be deprived AND have less faith in politics.

But despite the passage of four decades, the memories of that period remain powerful for many who lived through it. Communities were divided between striking miners and those who crossed the picket lines, and after the mines were closed by the Conservative government, a way of life was lost.

Woolford, whose father and two grandfathers were coal miners, feels she has witnessed the dismantling of the opportunities for young people she benefited from in the 1960s and 1970s. She says it was not a golden age and remembers coal mining as a punishing industry; her father was injured on the job when she was seven, and he later worked in the control room above ground. It wasn't a glamorous job, Woolford said, but they had security, camaraderie, community. Those things seem like relics of the past now, she says.

Woolford thinks this anniversary highlights what the miners were fighting for. They weren't just fighting to save their jobs. They were fighting for their communities, she said.

Later this month, former Armthorpe mining families will parade through the village from the pit site to the community centre, with a band playing, speeches and banners. As it prepares to mark the 40th anniversary of the strikes, Chris Brodhurst-Brown, chairman of Armthorpes Parish Council, said the village is not just looking ahead to the pit's closure. She also has her own vision for the future.

Although our village was brought to its knees by the strike and subsequent closures, it holds itself proud, is full of community spirit and a sought-after place to live, said Brodhurst-Brown, 65. Thatcher tried to break us, but she didn't. Mining families form the backbone of our community spirit.

Brodhurst-Brown, 65, whose grandfather, father and first husband were all miners, said the mining jobs gave the village of Armthorpe and the flats where she grew up a sense of social cohesion.

Part of that sense of togetherness stemmed from the danger of mining, she said. My first husband Id never sent him to work for a bad word or a fight because there was a real chance he wouldn't come back. One of our neighbors was killed, it was a very real thing, we were trying desperately to take care of each other. Men and families relied on each other.

The closure of the pit in 1992 led to a real darkness, she said, that took the heart out of the village. But Brodhurst-Brown said Armthorpe has done relatively well. We have regenerated well economically, there has been a lot of new house construction. Young people maintain and grow the village. Things are not perfect, but in comparison, the countryside is a prosperous place, she said, although she added that there were pockets of deprivation, with families working for low wages. The village has benefited from being on main roads, Brodhurst-Brown explained, with good access to shops, modern businesses and logistics.

Brodhurst-Brown said Armthorpe had changed but his spirit remained. Many bars and clubs have gone, all those good, proud but dangerous jobs in the mines have gone. However, everywhere in the country has changed, not only us. We weren't just sitting around looking at lumps of coal and pit lamps and thinking about what used to be, she said. We look back with pride, but we also look forward with aspiration.

What the pit closures didn't kill, austerity came and finished the job.

Garry McKay, a 59-year-old from Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, was 18 when the miners' strike began and has seen the town change over the past four decades.

McKay became a social worker in 1994 and today manages social care and health services for adults in the Mansfield and Ashfield areas. The job, he said, has given him a front-row seat to deprivation in the country: health problems, poor housing, poverty, addiction, loneliness. People's lives were ruined when the pits were closed and they probably never recovered financially, and now it's affecting their health, he said. It's gloomy.

His family had been coal miners since the 1850s, he said, but in 1984-85 his father crossed the border. I was ashamed of him, McKay recalls, but looking back, I think he probably suffered a lot of abuse, [but] never brought it home. There was a belief that Nottinghamshire collieries would be safe from government closures as they often continued to work and helped the National Coal Board win the dispute. But Mansfield closed in 1988, and McKay's father died a few years later.

Over the next two decades, the cities fortunes declined. After the pit closures and job losses, a number of beer towns and bars closed, homes were repossessed, and textile jobs also declined. I was unemployed for a couple of years in the early 1990s, there was no work at all, McKay said. He recalls a strange week spent on a week-long course near the dole office doing crossword puzzles with a group of desperate old people out of work.

The intervening decades saw several attempts at regeneration. But McKay thinks any recovery was stifled by the cuts of the 2010s. What the pit closures didn't kill, austerity brought along [David] Cameron 14 years ago and finished the job very well.

People have lost faith.

Sue Lawson, 64, believes the pits were closed without sufficient long-term economic planning. Lawson, who works for the Hetton Town Trust, a charity set up by the former miners' welfare organisation, has lived near the former mining village of Hetton-le-Hole in County Durham since 1999. The potholes were bad enough, she said. But the real issue was how it was done, with very little afterthought, especially for the younger generations who would have naturally followed their fathers into the pit.

Lawson was 24, newly married and living in the former steel town of Consett, County Durham when the strike began. The Lawsons' husband, Peter, worked as an engineer for a company that supplied coal mining equipment, which provoked nervousness about their future. We were very difficult at the time, but we did what we could to support the miners, she said.

In October 1992, the John Majors government announced plans to close 31 UK pits with around 31,000 job losses. In the Lawsons area, some mining-related job losses were offset, such as with the opening of a Nissan factory in 1986, which today employs around 6,000 people. Sunderland, the local authority that includes Hetton-le-Hole, is now the 23rd most deprived in income. according to the ONSof the 316 local authorities in England

Like many farm towns, the center is dilapidated, with a few empty shops. In the suburbs, new housing estates are being built, but as there aren't many well-paid jobs locally, many people commute to Durham, Peterlee, Newcastle, Lawson said.

Lawson believes Labor's 2019 manifesto had some very good policies that would have benefited areas like ours. But she now feels people have lost faith that either the Tories or Labor can change the picture. If Labor wins the next general election, she worries that Keir Starmers' hands will be too tied by the Treasury's poor finances, Lawson said.

Let's hope that [Labour] come in, but you're starting from such a low base, and that doesn't give me much hope. Because you think, well, how much worse does it have to get before we start turning a corner?