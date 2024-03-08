International Women's Day: Ogada – a woman of great courage.

March 8 is International Women's Day. It is a day to celebrate women's gift to humanity. The theme for this year is Inspire Inclusion and the official theme for the UN observance of the day is, “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress”.

The journey towards an International Women's Day began in the 1900s in New York and several European cities, but a specific date was not agreed upon until 1910 during the second International Conference of Working Women held in Copenhagen, Denmark. The first International Women's Day celebrations took place in 1911. Therefore, 2011 was the centenary celebration of IWD.

Since 1975, the United Nations has come up with an annual theme for the holiday.

Many women today are enjoying the fruits of this day, a journey started by some brave women who in the past have borne the burden of being the only women in society. However, there are still millions of women who are illiterate, abused, deprived of a good home and without the financial means to take care of their families. One such woman is Ogada.

A happy home and a change in the night

This is the true story of Ogada, a Nigerian woman who lived in Port Harcourt. We have changed her name and city to protect her true identity.

Now 32, Ogada married young and was blessed with three children, 2 sons and a daughter. She was very hardworking and ran a small grocery business. Her husband was a lawyer. The two were living happily as a couple until things suddenly turned sour in their relationship.

Ogada first noticed that he started coming home late and chastised her for every little mistake she made. He became so unloving and abusive towards her and did not give her money to support the family. Ogada endured it all in silence and began to support the family from her meager income.









The young woman

One day, her husband came home with another woman and introduced her to Ogada and the children as his new wife. This was shocking news for everyone! Later that evening, he asked Ogada to move her belongings out of their master bedroom and, after a few days, out of the house.

It was so heartbreaking for Ogada. She jumped out of her house just like that! Where would she go? It was all so sudden and too much for him.

Ogada slept outside the gate of their house for a night before moving to a friends apartment. Her blood pressure rose and she finally had a nervous breakdown. It all seemed like a bad dream, but it was true. She was now homeless, without her family and without the energy to continue with her baby business. She was hospitalized for two weeks and when her husband was notified, he did not bother to check on her. Her children were not allowed to leave the house or visit their mother.

Despair and redemption

While in the hospital, Ogada's relatives and friends found out about her condition. It broke everyone's heart. Ogada himself had many questions to ask and no answers. She was even tempted to commit suicide, to end it all, but deep down she knew that this was not the right path.

It was not the case that she did not bear a male child for her husband. She had two sons and a daughter. She was hardworking and not a financial burden to him. She tried to be as loving a wife and mother as she could be. What was wrong with her husband who had treated her so badly? Her pain and shame were deep.

Ogada's story is one of thousands still happening today in 2024 in Africa and elsewhere.

At will, a man can end a marriage and a woman can do very little about it. This is common, especially for marriages entered into under customary or traditional law. Protections for women are close to zero. Society often assumes that women, like Ogada, must have done something serious to deserve the treatment. Fortunately for Ogada, her relatives and friends were able to support her and help her get on with her life again. It took time and she had to go through counseling, deal with stigma issues and start a renewed relationship with God and come to terms with the reality of a failed marriage.









WUCWO: Women Sowing the Seeds of Peace

Meanwhile, commemorating IWD 2924, Vice President for Africa Region of WUCWO, (World Union of Catholic Women's Organizations), Mrs. Evaline Malisa Ntenga highlighted this year's theme: Inspire Inclusion: Women Planting the Seeds of Peace and Cultivating Encounter. She called on women in Africa and elsewhere to be protagonists of peace and environmental awareness in society.

Women can plant the seeds of peace within families and communities, fostering dialogue, empathy and understanding. Our individual actions contribute to the collective efforts to build a more inclusive and harmonious world”, said Mrs. Difficulty.

She continued, “Our role as stewards of the environment is vital. Climate change and environmental degradation threaten life on our planet, making it our sacred duty to protect and preserve the Earth for future generations. Taking action to reduce our carbon footprint carbon and advocacy for sustainable practices are essential”.

Ms. Ntenga has further advocated for the creation of spaces that embrace diversity and platforms that are open to international dialogue.