Here's a summary of the latest customs and international trade news: Customs and Border Protection (CBP) CBP ISSUES a new guide to the public on how the agency sets bond amounts. The report describes the legal authorities of the BKP, its responsibilities and procedures for issuing bonds, record keeping, bond amounts and types of bonds.

Jiaxing Hoshine, a silica manufacturer, filed a lawsuit against BKP alleging that the agency violated the Administrative Procedure Act by imposing a release order (WRO) without disclosing evidence and providing an adequate explanation for its action.

BKP officers at the Massena Port of Entry discovered 3D printed weapon parts on a traveler re-entering the United States.

BKP and the Bureau of Registration announced that the forwarding agent party's registration name will be changed to AESDirect Authorized Agent.

CBP published a new digital article: Quiet Enforcers: Behind the Scenes with CBP's Fines, Penalties and Forfeitures Division. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) The FDA announced the availability of a final guidelines for industry entitled Dietary Supplements: New Dietary Ingredient Notification Procedures and Timelines: Guidance for Industry. This guide is intended to help manufacturers and distributors of new dietary ingredients and dietary supplements prepare and submit new dietary ingredient notifications to the FDA.

FDA updated its list of selected chemicals currently under agency review to provide more information on the FDA's status after market valuations of chemicals in the food supply. The updated list includes selected food ingredients (including food and color additives), food contact substances, and contaminants under FDA review.

Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) New designations against terrorism: Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) The FMC is published in January 2024 activity report . Main points: Hearing on shipping conditions in the red sea Adjusted maximum penalty rates The commission announces a new secretary, Daniel B. Maffei

The chairman of the MFK said in a Senate session that the agency expects to issue its long-awaited final rule on carrier misconduct in the next two months. He also said the commission has seen a sharp increase in enforcement cases so far this year. Department of Commerce Administrative review of anti-dumping duty: circular welded carbon steel pipes and tubes from Thailand: preliminary results and removal, in part.

Department of Commerce, Department of the Treasury and Department of Justice released a three-stamp compliance note on foreign-based persons' obligations to comply with US sanctions and export control laws. United States Trade Representative (USTR) USTR PROVIDES extension of the e-commerce moratorium. The e-commerce moratorium is a measure that restricts countries from applying customs tariffs to electronic transmissions.

USTR releasing President Bidens 2024 Trade Policy Agenda and 2023 Annual Report to Congress, which details USTR's work to advance President Bidens trade agenda. Main points: Sustainable business practices Strengthens supply chain resilience Addresses unfair policies and practices

US International Trade Commission (USITC) The USITC is enterprise a new fact-finding investigation that will examine recent trends and developments in the global rice market and the export competitiveness of the United States rice industries. Bureau of Industry and Security BIS issued a final rule which will take effect on March 8, which will remove and add export controls for certain cameras, systems and related components. Department of Justice (DD) Two defendants arrested for conspiring to illegally export arms to South Sudan.

International Russian money launderer admits guilt for the illegal purchase of large quantities of US-made dual-use, military-grade microelectronics for Russian entities. Administration President Biden ISSUES Executive Order on America's Supply Chains

EO directs the Assistant to the President for Homeland Security Affairs and the Assistant to the President for Economic Policy, as well as several federal agencies to complete a review of supply chain risks and submit a report within 100 days. Congress Chairmen of the Congressional-Executive Committee on China (CECC), releasing four letters to raise concerns about corporate cooperation in the People's Republic of China's (PRC) efforts to encourage tourism in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR). Industry news Corporate Transparency Act rule unconstitutional. A US District Court judge in Alabama granted summary judgment, declaring that the Corporate Transparency Act exceeds the limits of the Constitution's power and deemed it unconstitutional.

