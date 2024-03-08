



February 2024 FATF Statement The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) had discontinued the review process for Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and Iran since February 2020 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Given that the DPRK and Iran are already in list of “High Risk Jurisdictions Subject to a Call to Action” and already subject to the FATF's call for countermeasures, financial institutions in Singapore (FIs) should continue to refer to the previous FATF Statement of issued in February 2020, which highlighted strategic deficiencies in the anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) regimes of the DPRK and Iran. While the FATF Statement may not reflect the latest status of the AML/CFT regimes of the DPRK and Iran, the FATF's call for action against these two high-risk jurisdictions remains in place: IN DPRKt he FATF remains concerned by the DPRK's failure to address significant deficiencies in its anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) regime and the serious threats they pose to the integrity of the international financial system. The FATF urges the KPRK to promptly and meaningfully address its AML/CFT deficiencies. Further, the FATF has serious concerns with the threat posed by the DPRK's illicit activities related to the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and its financing. The DPRK is subject to the FATF's call for all jurisdictions to apply countermeasures, and all FIs should pay particular attention to business relationships and transactions with the DPRK, including companies, financial institutions of DPRK and those acting on their behalf, directly or indirectly. . FIs should consider the DPRK a high-risk jurisdiction and apply enhanced due diligence measures as required under the relevant MAS AML/CFT Notices. FIs must also continue to comply with the requirements in the Financial Services and Markets Regulation 2023 (Sanctions and Freezing of Assets of Persons – Democratic People's Republic of Korea) and implement appropriate risk mitigation measures taking into account the guidelines relevant provided by MAS. ACTIvE Iran, Iran's action plan expired in January 2018, and in February 2020, the FATF noted that Iran had not completed its action plan. Given Iran's failure to ratify the Palermo Conventions and the Financing of Terrorism in accordance with the FATF Standards, the FATF decided in February 2020 to fully lift the suspension of countermeasures and called on all jurisdictions to apply countermeasures in accordance with FATF Recommendation 19 . Until Iran implements the measures in its action plan, the FATF remains concerned about the risk of terrorist financing originating in Iran and the threat it poses to the international financial system. FIs should consider Iran a high-risk jurisdiction and apply enhanced due diligence measures as required under the relevant MAS AML/CFT Notices. FIs must also continue to comply with the requirements in the Financial Services and Markets (Sanctions and Freezing of Assets of Persons – Iran) Regulations 2023 and implement appropriate risk mitigation measures taking into account the relevant guidance provided by BUT. From October 2022, the FATF called on all jurisdictions to apply enhanced due diligence measures commensurate with the risks arising from Myanmar. The FATF noted Myanmar's continued limited progress in addressing strategic deficiencies in its AML/CFT regime and that most points in its action plan have not yet been addressed more than a year after its action plan has expired in September 2021.

The FATF has asked Myanmar to fully address its AML/CFT deficiencies. Myanmar will continue to remain on the list of countries subject to the FATF call to action until the completion of the full action plan.

Therefore, FIs should continue to be alert to the heightened risks arising from the situation in Myanmar. To this end, as communicated by MAS in the previous Myanmar Risk Management Circular and Statement, FIs must apply enhanced due diligence measures to detect and mitigate risks associated with high-risk customers and transactions. high. In line with the October 2022 FATF statement (and reiterated in subsequent statements), FIs must ensure that the flow of funds for humanitarian aid, legitimate Non-Profit Organization (NPO) activities and migrant remittances are not interrupted when enhanced due diligence measures apply.

For the avoidance of doubt, the FATF has not called for further countermeasures against Myanmar, unlike in the case of the DPRK and Iran. Further details can be found at the following links: These FATF statements assist FIs in their risk assessment and mitigation. Non-FIs subject to AML/CFT requirements in Singapore are also advised to take note of these Statements and take appropriate measures in accordance with their AML/CFT obligations and relevant United Nations regulations.

