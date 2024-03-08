The latest Middle East: Biden calls out Israel in State of the Union address as US conducts 'self-defense strikes' against Houthis | World News





The Israel Defense Forces have claimed that a review of an incident involving humanitarian aid trucks last month showed that its troops did not fire on the convoy. At least 100 Palestinians were killed and hundreds wounded as crowds tried to collect humanitarian aid in last month's incident, the Hamas-led health ministry said. At the time, Israeli forces were accused of firing on aid trucks and people surrounding them. The IDF denied that civilians were attacked from the air or the ground, saying the tanks fired “warning shots” and tried to withdraw. Now, after reviewing the incident, she has said that the forces “fired on a number of suspects who approached nearby forces and posed a threat to them”, but not on the convoy. “The command's review reveals that as the trucks were traveling to the distribution centers, a mob of about 12,000 Gazans gathered around them and looted the equipment they were transporting,” he said. “During the course of the looting, there have been incidents of significant damage to civilians from the stampede and people being caught by trucks. “Furthermore, during the gathering incidents, dozens of Gazans advanced towards nearby IDF troops, up to a few meters away from them, and thus posed a real threat to the forces at that point. “At this stage, the forces fired warning fire to distance the suspects. As the suspects continued to advance towards them, the troops fired directly at a number of the suspects to remove the threat.” He said the incident would continue to be reviewed by an independent body called the Fact-Finding and Assessment Mechanism to draw official conclusions. The Palestinian Foreign Ministry previously asked the International Court of Justice to “issue subpoenas and arrest warrants” over the incident.

