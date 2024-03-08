Haitian women and girls empowered by UN Women amid humanitarian crisis





These women now have a stronger presence and representation in their community, said Marc-Aurele Franois, Coordinator of MOJDDE, a local organization in the southern municipality of Port-Piment that worked with women recovering from a 2021 earthquake. . Also in the South Department, the National Network of the Association for the Integration of Persons with Disabilities (RANIPH South), a partner of UN Women, has worked to expand its program to reach persons with disabilities by opening a space ​new accessible work. The facility is now used by eight local organizations with a combined membership of 800 people, ranging from a local savings and loan association to women's and disability empowerment groups. This institutional support has significantly strengthened RANIPH's presence and enabled the organization to provide improved support to individuals with disabilities in the region, said RANIPH coordinator Sem Jean, speaking about the UN Women partnership. In the southern municipality of Les Cayes, UN Women and the Women's Peace and Humanitarian Fund have also supported a project aimed at helping women and girls learn entrepreneurial skills and gain more economic independence. Since its launch in 2022, the project has reached 200 women and girls, providing them with training and advice on best agricultural practices, running a business and other topics, including gender equality and women's leadership. Dormevil Onicia, a 46-year-old mother of five who attended those trainings, said the program not only gave her important skills, but that the classes on women's rights made her feel more empowered. In the past, I was not used to attending public meetings or speaking in large groups. With the advent of this project I started to participate in the meetings organized by those in charge and the participatory and inclusive approaches used helped me a lot to be a fulfilled woman! she said. I am proud to have been part of this program. Onicia said the trainings encouraged him to shift from growing maize, which required a large amount of space to raising small cattle and sheep, to growing less resource-intensive crops and using composting and mulching techniques. . The program gave her seeds and technical assistance, as well as two sheep to start her new business. With the right farming methods, I farmed less space than before and made more money, she said, adding that she had also expanded her business to include a mill, where she grinds corn and grains and then sells the milled products. in one. local market. Corn and millet residues are also sold to farmers, nothing is wasted, she said. Using the income generated, I pay school fees for my children, including my son who is in his first year of university. Another woman in Hatis in the south, Florence, said programs offered by UN Women, with support from the Women's Peace and Humanitarian Fund and local partners, had given her a second chance at life after surviving gender-based violence . She participated in the Agricultural Development Strategic Support Unit (CASDA) program focused on empowering women survivors of gender-based violence. It included vocational training, counseling, workshops on women's empowerment and their rights, and initiatives aimed at strengthening their sustainability and economic independence. My life was filled with fear and uncertainty. The violence I suffered left me without hope, she said. But thanks to the opportunity offered by CASDA, I was able to open my own small business. Today I proudly say that I am financially independent and that I can provide for my family's needs. This project has given me confidence in myself and in the future, she said. I am grateful to all who have made this possible.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.unwomen.org/en/news-stories/feature-story/2024/03/haitian-women-and-girls-empowered-by-un-women-amid-humanitarian-crisis

