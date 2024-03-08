United now has the largest and most diverse international route network among US airlines, offering nonstop service to 134 international destinations in 67 countries. United offers flights to more destinations across the Atlantic and Pacific than all US carriers combined.

In addition to flights to the most popular international destinations, United has been a trailblazer in introducing its customers to unusual locales around the globe, including flights to nine destinations that no other carrier serves from the continental US, such as .sh. Palma de Mallorca, Spain; Christchurch, New Zealand; Dubrovnik, Croatia and more.

“We have consistently been ahead of the curve in finding hidden gem destinations for our customers to explore and remain committed to providing the most unique travel options for their adventures abroad,” said Patrick QuayleUnited's Senior Vice President of Global Network Planning and Alliances, “With our leading global network and superior in-flight experience, United has become the airline of choice for discerning customers seeking experiences they can't get with any other carrier .”

Tickets for the new United SHANGHAI and Cebu flights are on sale now on the United app and beyond United.com; Marrakesh and Medellin will be available later this year.

New York/Newark-Marrakesh, Morocco

Next winter, United will have more flights to more destinations Africa from the metro New York and will be the only airline directly connecting the US and Marrakesh with new services from New York/Newarkstarting October 24. The flight will be offered three times a week with a Boeing 767-300ER aircraft, equipped with 46 United Polaris business class and 22 United Premium Plus seats to offer options for a superior travel experience.

This new service further expands United's presence in Africarelying on the airline's existing service for it Accra, Ghana; Lagos, Nigeria; AND Cape Town AND Johannesburg, South Africa.

Tokyo/Narita-Cebu, Philippines

United expands its presence in Philippines with new service all year round, non-stop from Tokyo–Naritastarting July 31. United will be the only US carrier to fly to Cebu with daily flights on 737-800 aircraft, which will have convenient connections from United flights from San Francisco, The angels, Denver, Newark-New YorkAND Houston THE Tokyo–Narita. United is the only US carrier that offers transpacific service Philippines with its daily flights between San Francisco AND Manilaand also flies to Manila BY Guam AND Palau.

Houston–Medellin, Colombia

For the first time ever, United will fly non-stop Medellin, Colombia with daily service from Houston on the Boeing 737 aircraft, the beginning October 27. This new route expands United's presence in Colombiasupplementing the existing service from Houston AND Newark THE Bogota. In total, United will serve 52 destinations Latin America BY Houston.

United 2024 International Program

In addition to this new service, United will also expand flights to more destinations around the globe this year. The airline is continuing to rebuild its continent China schedule, with four weekly flights between SHANGHAI–The angels on a Boeing 787-9, taking off August 29. Then, at the end of October, SHANGHAI–The angels will increase in daily service. This service complements United's daily service between San Francisco–SHANGHAI AND San Francisco–Beijing. This enhanced service is made possible by the agreement between the governments of the US and China to increase flights between the two countries.

United is also adding more flights to Hong Kong AND Seoul, South Korea. United will start the second daily The angels–Hong Kong flight with a Boeing 787-9 aircraft in October 26supplementing its existing two daily flights to Hong Kong BY San Francisco. The airline will also offer flights throughout the year, twice a day San Francisco–SEOULstarting October 25. Moreover, United recently expanded it Tokyo service with a new route between Haneda and Guamstarting in May.

Across the Atlantic, United will add a second daily flight between them New York/Newark–Porto, Portugal on a Boeing 757-200, taking off May 23. United has the most flights to Portugal than all US carriers combined and is the only US carrier that serves port.

*Flights subject to government approval

About United

At United, Lead the way well. With US continental hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, DC, United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers and is now the largest airline in the world, measured by available seat miles. For more on how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol “UAL.”

SOURCE United Airlines