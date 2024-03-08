International
France seals constitutional right to abortion on International Women's Day
France enshrined the guaranteed right to abortion in its constitution on Friday, a powerful message of support for women's rights on International Women's Day.
Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti used a 19th-century printing press to seal the amendment to France's constitution in a special public ceremony. Applause filled the cobbled Place Vendome as France became the first country to explicitly guarantee abortion rights in its national statute.
The measure was overwhelmingly approved by French lawmakers earlier this week and Friday's ceremony means it can now come into effect.
While abortion is a deeply divisive issue in the US, it is legal in almost all of Europe and is overwhelmingly supported in France, where it is seen more as a matter of public health than politics. French lawmakers approved the constitutional amendment on Monday by a 780-72 vote, which was supported by many far-right lawmakers.
Friday's ceremony in Paris was a key event in a day focused on advancing women's rights around the world. Marches, protests and conferences are being held from Jakarta, Indonesia, to Mexico City and beyond.
The French constitutional amendment has been hailed by women's rights advocates around the world, including in countries where women struggle to access birth control or maternal health care. French President Emmanuel Macron called it a direct result of the US Supreme Court's 2022 decision to strip long-held abortion rights.
Macron wants to make abortion a right at EU level
Speaking at the ceremony in Paris on Friday, Macron said he wants the European Union to guarantee the right to an abortion in its Charter of Fundamental Rights.
“Today is not the end of history, but the beginning of a war,” Macron said. “We will lead this fight on our continent, in our Europe, where reactionary forces are attacking women's rights before they attack the rights of minorities,” he added.
“This is why I want to ensure the guaranteed freedom of abortion in the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union,” Macron said.
Changing the EU charter, which would require unanimity, could be difficult. While most of Europe has legalized abortion, some countries place restrictions on women seeking to terminate a pregnancy, and deep divisions over abortion rights remain.
Last year, the government of EU member Malta backed away from a bill that would have allowed abortions of pregnancies when the mother's health was at serious risk, saying instead that terminations would only be allowed when the life of the mother was in danger.
Along with Malta, Poland's anti-abortion laws are among the most restrictive in Europe. Pregnancy can only be terminated in cases of threat to the life or health of the mother or in case of rape, and the number of abortions fell to 161 in 2022 from over 1,000 in 2020.
'It's a smoke screen'
In France, Macron's critics questioned why he pursued the move in a country with no apparent threat to abortion rights, but where women face a host of other problems.
While some French women saw the step as a major victory, others said that in reality not every French woman has access to an abortion.
It's a smokescreen, Arya Meroni, 32, said of the incident.
The government is destroying our health care system, many family planning clinics have been closed, she said at an annual feminist night march in Paris on the eve of International Women's Day.
France has a persistently high rate of women killed by their partners, and challenges remain in prosecuting sexual abuse of women by celebrities and other men. French women also see lower wages and pensions, especially women who are not white.
Macron's government said the abortion amendment was important to avoid a US-like scenario for women in France, as far-right groups are gaining ground and seeking to turn back the clock on freedoms in Europe.
The French government has said it will now try to secure better protections under EU law.
“France must now take this fight to the European level,” its spokeswoman Prisca Thevenot said on Wednesday.
“In 2022, the president said he wanted to add the right to abortion to the European Union's charter of fundamental rights,” she added.
No country has until now clearly protected the right to termination of pregnancy in its basic text, according to Leah Hoctor, from the Center for Reproductive Rights.
Some countries allude to the right, while others explicitly mention abortion, but only in certain circumstances.
“Example for progressives”
Neil Datta, of the European Parliamentary Forum on Sexual and Reproductive Rights, said the French move sent a strong signal.
It “could give momentum to improved abortion legislation, just as the Roe v. Wadein amendment in the United States gave some anti-abortion groups around the world,” he said.
France “can serve as an example for progressives in all countries of Europe and beyond to chart a course,” he said.
Even without changing the constitution, “they could… improve their legislation”.
National Assembly Speaker Yael Braun-Pivet, the first woman in the post, was the one who read the result of Monday's historic vote, with 780 lawmakers in favor and 72 against.
(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)
