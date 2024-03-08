Tampa International expects to see record numbers of travelers during the spring break season





Tampa International Airport is already breaking travel records as the spring break season ramps up. TPA officials say they saw an all-time record number of travelers about two weeks ago, and they expect to break more records by the end of the spring break season. Millions of people are expected to travel through Tampa through early April. Now through early April, TPA expects nearly three million passengers to come through the airport. WATCH: The world's largest cruise ship rescued 14 people stranded at sea for more than a week “An average day at this airport is about 60,000 people,” said TPA Vice President of Operations Adam Bouchard. “We had 93,000 people in the building just two Sundays ago. For spring break, we could see over 100,000. And we've never reached numbers like that here before.” Bouchard says the influx of travelers began earlier than expected. TPA hosts an average of over 500 flights per day during the spring break season. “When you factor in commercial aircraft and even general aviation, we expect to see over 700 flights a day in and out of the airport,” Bouchard said. READ: JetBlue, Spirit agree to end merger over regulatory issues St. Patrick's Day is expected to be the peak travel day during this time period, with a projected record of more than 101,000 passengers. “For those traveling especially on airlines at Airside A and E, we especially encourage you to get back to the airport early,” Bouchard said. “The lines will move. We're not talking about super-duper long waits, but compared to what people are used to, it's likely to be a little longer than people might expect.” Construction is already underway to expand those aerial parts to accommodate the growth. When it comes to general safety throughout the Tampa Bay area, Gov. Ron DeSantis offered to send Florida Highway Patrol troopers to every law enforcement agency statewide expecting large spring break crowds. TPA officials confirmed that the FAA issued a brief ground stop Thursday through downtown Miami airspace. MORE: United Airlines raises checked baggage fees, following the lead of American Airlines, JetBlue “So this is for flights coming into Tampa from south of Tampa,” Bouchard said. “That was short-lived. It lasted for a few minutes. It affected some flights, but there's no doubt as we go into spring break, with the amount of traffic coming into Florida, there very well could be some air traffic delays . . .” Airport officials hope delays, if any, will be minimal, but they are warning people to be prepared for some slowdowns in the coming weeks. TPA officials say they expect the parking garages to be busy, so they are encouraging people to reserve their parking spots ahead of time. Officials say they expect rental car centers to be especially busy because of the large number of people coming from out of town. Bouchard says people can also use the Uber Eats app to order food and drinks at the airport ahead of time to cut down on wait times. WATCH FOX 13 NEWS: Register: Click here to sign up for FOX 13's daily newsletter

