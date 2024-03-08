



WOMAN niton service members from the Turkish, American, Spanish and Polish contingents celebrated International Women's Day at Incirlik Air Base, MarchCh 8.

International Women's Day is a holiday celebrating social, economic, CulturAl and the political achievements of women around the world. This year's theme is “Women who achieve great things”.

Incirlik AB celebrates today pspouse service members for the great achievement of defending NATO's southern flank.

Incirlik AB is a Turkish military installation hosted by the 10th Turkish Tanker Base Command. 10 TBC welcomes members from the USA 39th Air Base WingThe Spanish Anti-Aircraft Artillery Command and the Polish military contingent in support of NATO.

With a diverse group of international partners and mission groups, the servicewomen of Incirlik AB each play unique roles in the defense of NATO's southern flank.

First Lieutenant of the Turkish Air Force Ozgecan Ozcan Engin expertly flies the F-16 in support of Turkish national interests from Incirlik AB.

Turkish Air Force Air Advocate, Ceren Erden, cautions leaders of the 10th Tanker Base, the host unit of Incirlik AB. She oversees legal procedures related to 10 TB personnel.

U.S. Air Force Maj. Danielle Caudill is the Director of Operations for the 39th Force Support Squadron. She recently won Field Grade Officer of the Year. During her time at Incirlik AB, she is responsible for training, equipping and conducting operations for 215 39 FSS personnel in the care and feeding of 6,000 US, NATO and Local National personnel. Caudill is passionate about mentoring new officers, especially other female service members, and routinely volunteer for new officer mentoring and career counseling. Her family history gave her special recognition for International Women's Day.

“I am an international woman! My mother comes from Guyana, South America and my father from Ireland,” Caudill said. “The democratic values ​​protected by NATO are part of what inspired my parents to move to America for a chance at a better life. It is so inspiring to be able to celebrate International Women's Day alongside other female NATO partners serving the military today.”

US Air Force Airman Jaclyn Schultz is a radar, planes AND weather specialist and was recognized as 39 ABW cvolunteer i year. She has served as Vice President of the Council of Excellence and supported multiple grassroots initiatives including fitness competitions, volunteer events and diversity and inclusion panels. it routinely interacts with NATO partners in her workplace and volunteer work. “It has been such an amazing experience working together and learning the culture of our NATO partners“, Schultz said. “Experience and learn from our counterparts' professionalism has given me an appreciation for the difference we can make together.”

Polish Navy First Lieutenant Monika Ryzowcz is also a lawyer for the Polish military contingent at Incirlik AB. it is responsible for advising the Polish military contingent on it follow local and international law.

Polish corporal Iwona Pol is a non-commissioned officer in the Polish military contingent and is responsible for mONITORING Eastern Mediterranean and Black Sea in support of the NATO Naval Command.

Spanish Lieutenant Maria Galan Garrido is serving her first assignment as a Tactical Control Officer at Incirlik AB. She is joined by Sgt. Sara Maria Cea Becerra, who is responsible for maintenance and readiness of the Patriot Launcher, and 1st Sgt. Noelia Guevara Marquez, which is serving its second mission at Incirlik AB. They all serve the Spanish Patriot Battery unit at Incirlik AB. The Spanish Patriot Battery unit falls under the Spanish Anti-Aircraft Artillery Command with the mission to defend Adana from air-based threats.

turkish, american, Polish and Spanish–each the woman serves to advance democratic values ​​and the interests of NATO in Turkey.

“Thanks to the great achievements and routine cooperation of the women serving at Incirlik AB, NATO's teamwork in Turkey is stronger than ever.” said Col. Kevin Lordcommander 39ABW. “Not only do these women routinely show great achievementement of protecting NATO interests in Turkey, they also set an example for the next generation of female service members.”

