Celebrate International Women's Day | News, Sports, Jobs

Today, March 8, is International Women's Day, a day to celebrate the achievements of women and show the women in our lives what they mean to us.

International Women's Day was first celebrated in 1911, nine years before women in the US were given the right to vote. (This happened on August 18, 1920, when the 19th Amendment was ratified.)

We have come a long way since then, through decades and decades of fighting for equal rights, to what might seem like a level playing field for every layman. But there is still work to be done.

The International Women's Day website explains it well:

“With more women in the boardroom, greater equality in legislative rights, and a critical mass of increased visibility of women as impressive role models in every aspect of life, one might think that women have gained true equality,” it said. on the site. “The unfortunate fact is that women are still not paid equally to their male counterparts, women are still not present in equal numbers in business or politics, and globally education, health and violence against them is more worse than that of men. “

There are far more opportunities for women in 2024 than there were in 2004, or 1984, or 1964. Things have improved and seem to be trending in a positive direction.

International Women's Day is an official holiday in many countries, including Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Burkina Faso, Cambodia, China (for women only), Cuba, Georgia, Guinea-Bissau, Eritrea, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Madagascar (female only), Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Nepal (female only), Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uganda, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Vietnam and Zambia.

“Tradition sees men honor mothers, wives, girlfriends, colleagues, etc. with flowers and small gifts,” says internationalwomensday.com. “In some countries, IWD has the equivalent status of Mother's Day, where children give small gifts to their mothers and grandmothers.”

Today, I encourage you to think about the special women in your life and bless them in some way, whether it's with a phone call, a visit, or a small gift. Maybe you can take your aunt to lunch. Maybe you can bring your sister a coffee at work. Maybe it's as simple as sending a sweet text to mom. Or maybe just hold the door open for a nice lady at the pharmacy. Whatever you choose to do, I hope it honors women today. They work hard and it's Friday. They are probably exhausted. Why not brighten their day with a little gratitude?

Let's reflect on how far we've come and remember to encourage the girls in our lives as well. They are our future female leaders and they need our support to succeed.

Finally, I would just like to say that I believe Alpena is a great example of a city full of female role models for young women to look up to, including Mayor Cindy Johnson, City Manager Rachel Smolinski, Executive Director of Downtown Development Authority, Anne Gentry. , Alpena County Library Director Debra Greenacre, and Mary Beth Stutzman, president and CEO of the Alpena Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, just to name a few.

There are so many amazing women in this community, I can't begin to list them all here. If you happen to see some of them today, share a smile and a “THANKS!” for all they do every day to make Alpena such a beautiful place to live.

Darby Hinkley is lifestyle editor at The Alpena News. She can be serious at times, but this one can catch your eye. Contact him at [email protected] or 989-358-5691.