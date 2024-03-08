Notre Dame International presents stories of empowering women | News | Notre Dame International

In celebration of International Women's Day and Women's History Month, Notre Dame International is continuing its series of stories of empowering and inspiring women. Meet leaders from the global network of Notre Dames who are advancing the University's mission to be a force for good in the world.

Rubina Filipi

Associate Director, GC-DWC Telangana, India

Global Center for the Development of the Whole Child

A development professional with considerable experience working on children's and women's issues in India, Philip is part of a nine-member team implementing the Sampoorna Project within government-run residential schools.

“The ecosystem in which we work is one of residential schools responsible for children from families historically and financially so marginalized and poor that their physical health is likely to be precarious anemia and poor linear growth, unfortunately, are so common that they are often the norm. “Read her story

Pooja Manda

Field Training Coordinator, India

Global Center for the Development of the Whole Child

With a passion for working with people from underprivileged backgrounds, Manda works with teachers, through the Sampoorna Project, to implement the Safe and Inclusive Schools initiative.

“We are seeing evidence that We succeed together is proving to be an excellent tool for creating safe and inclusive learning environments, which we know are critical to the success of all students.” Read her story

Sharon Stack

Ann F. Dunne and Elizabeth Riley Director,

Harper Cancer Research Institute

Kleiderer-Pezold Professor of Biochemistry,

Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry

As a lifelong cancer research advocate and co-founder of Biseach, a cancer research initiative between the University of Galway and Notre Dame, Stack recognizes the importance of true collaboration.

“You really have to get multiple disciplines to collaborate to match the complexity of the disease.”Read her story

Thas BurmeisterPires

So Paulo Global Center

Assistant Director

A clinical psychologist by trade, Thas Burmeister Pires is on a mission to enrich the lives of those around her. It started with her three daughters.

Since they were small, I empowered them to be whatever they wanted, says Pires. That empowerment started with a solid education and an experience outside their comfort zone. Read her story

Lisa Caulfield

KylemoreAbbey Global Centre

directory

Lisa Caulfield was eighteen when she first visited Connemara in western Ireland. Set in magnificent scenery, it vividly recalls the view of Kylemore Abbey that appeared out of nowhere on the journey west.

Years later, she returned to Ireland to begin her Masters in Modern Irish Literature at the National University in Maynooth. When Notre Dame opened the Kylemore Abbey Global Center in 2014, she was asked to lead the Center as director. Part of the Caulfields' work was to cultivate a relationship of trust with the Benedictine nuns and their Abbess.

There is a kind of transparent female connection and ease of talking among women in leadership about shared goals and expectations, she says, referring to her work with Abbess Mire Hickey and the Abbey. Read her story

Jingyu Wang

Beijing Global Gateway

Executive Director

Jingyu Wang hopes to redefine the meaning of a leader.

As executive director of Beijing Global Gateway, Wang is working to change the focus from leadership to service.

The best leaders don't just motivate people to do the work; They are helping and supporting them in a compassionate way, says Wang. Read her story

Beth Kellenberg Klein

2010 graduate of Notre Dame

PhD Scholar, Boston College

Beth Kellenberg Klein has worked with migrants, refugees and displaced populations around the world. For him, ministry is not just teaching or teaching, but an opportunity to listen and learn.

What I've seen, time and again, since that first tutoring job in Dublin, is that if you just listen, support and most importantly, provide a welcoming space, people will grow and learn to empower themselves. Theirs. Read her story

Clare Cooney

2012 graduate of Notre Dame

Actor, director

My time in Dublin was not only a cultural awakening, but a theatrical awakening.”

Clare Cooney—an award-winning actress, writer, director, and director representing the film, television, and theater scenes in Chicago and Los Angeles—still remembers her time at Notre Dame and her experience abroad in Dublin. She believes it still influences her today and empowers those around her to foster a kinder and more authentic industry. Read her story

Red Wake

Santiago Global Center

Program Coordinator

Don't expect Estela Rojo to sit still, even in retirement.

Never stop living and learning, says Rojo. I used to tell my students to live your convictions and that's exactly what I'm doing.

Rojo has dedicated her life to education, focusing on the underserved and underrepresented. It started at Saint Georges College, a well-known school in the country, led by the Congregation of the Holy Cross in Santiago. There, she was introduced to the University of Notre Dame and asked to support a small group of study abroad students in Santiago.Read her story

Regina Castro Traulsen

LL.M. in International Human Rights Law, 2016

Human rights lawyer

Born and raised in Mexico, Regina Castro Traulsen is the current Director General of the Human Rights Office of the Mexican Supreme Courts.

Castro Traulsen began her career working in civil litigation. She always had a strong desire to help people through her education. The civil court process was, according to her, the best way to address and solve people's problems. Read her story

Jackline Oluoch-Aridi

DIRECTOR, NAIROBI INITIATIVES

NOTRE DAME INTERNATIONAL

Jackline Oluoch-Aridi is a strong believer in the power of collaboration.

As director of Nairobi initiatives for Notre Dame International (NDI), she was tasked with deepening the University's engagement in Africa through collaborative research, student engagement and academic partnerships. It is no easy task, but Oluoch-Aridi is up for the challenge and is passionate about strengthening partnerships in the region.

As a research scientist with a public health background, she is passionate about conducting cutting-edge research in the field that answers current challenges and has an impact on the community she serves. Read her story

Manuela Moreno

Youth Education Service (YES) for Refugees and Immigrants, Ireland

Manuela Moreno leads with love. It is central to her practice over the past 15 years with the Youth Education Service (YES) for Refugees and Immigrants, an education, youth and integration program in Dublin, where she has acted as loco parents for hundreds of unaccompanied minors and separated children seeking asylum. in Ireland.

Since the 2015 refugee crisis, in which 1.3 million migrants arrived seeking asylum in Europe, Irish social services have been working with the European Union's Relocation Program for refugee children arriving in hotspots such as Greece, Italy, Malta and Calais. Read her story