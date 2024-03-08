A Proclamation for US Hostage and Wrongful Detainee Day, 2024





Today – and every day – the United States reaffirms our sacred pledge to American hostages and prisoners wrongfully held abroad: We see you. We stand with you. We will not stop working until you are home and reunited with your family. This has been a priority for my administration since day one — and we've made significant progress. Over the past 3 years, we have brought home more than 60 Americans held hostage or wrongfully detained around the world, including from Afghanistan, Burma, Gaza, Haiti, Iran, Russia, Rwanda, Venezuela, West Africa and more. But we have much more work to do. Many Americans remain illegally and wrongfully detained, fearing for their lives and not knowing what tomorrow will bring. Many families are left torn apart, living in agony and uncertainty every day that their loved one is wrongly held abroad. No family — and no American — should have to endure this suffering and separation. That is why my administration has taken unprecedented action to secure the release of all Americans held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad. In 2022, I signed an Executive Order to strengthen our efforts to address the scourge of hostage-taking and wrongful detention, including imposing tougher consequences on actors who illegally detain American citizens and attempt to use human beings as bargaining chips. Last year, we issued the first sanctions against actors – including Russia and Iran – for engaging in this abhorrent practice. My administration is also focused on preventing these cases from happening in the first place. We have joined 74 countries around the world and the European Union in adopting the Declaration against Arbitrary Detention. Finally, we are focused on providing the resources and support services that families with loved ones held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad deserve. Here at home, the State Department issued a risk indicator warning travelers if there is a high threat of wrongful detention at their destination. For more information on travel advisories, go to travel.state.gov. As President, I have no higher duty than to ensure the safety and security of my fellow Americans – including all those held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad. I will continue to work to bring them home. I will continue to use every resource to punish and deter actors who engage in this abhorrent and unacceptable practice. I will not stop these efforts until every American is accounted for and returned home safely. Today – and every day – this is my pledge. Congress, by Public Law 118-31 enacted on December 22, 2023, has designated March 9 of each year as “US Hostage and Wrongful Detainee Day”. NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, do hereby proclaim March 9, 2024, as US Hostage and Wrongful Detainee Day. On this day, as we carry the flag of hostages and wrongful prisoners at the White House, I call on the people of the United States to observe this day with appropriate programs, ceremonies, and activities. In witness whereof, I have hereunto set my hand this eighth day of March, in the year of our Lord two thousand and twenty-four, and of the Independence of the United States of America, the two hundred and forty-eighth. JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2024/03/08/a-proclamation-on-u-s-hostage-and-wrongful-detainee-day-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos