News: Home in International Education: The Millers' Learning Adventure

Liz and Dan Miller have been coaching candidates with Search Associates (SEARCH) for so long they can't remember how they first got involved with the organization. After meeting at Zurich International School (ZIS) Dan teaching music/band, Liz teaching grades 3 and 4, the couple have found positions through SEARCH at the International School in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso; Stamford American International School in Singapore; Anglo-American School of Moscow; and MontKiara International School in Malaysia. Now the Millers are going to Saudi Arabia to teach at the American International School in Riyadh (AIS-R). They describe the ease of their recent job search:

Harry and Margaret part man are the most wonderful collaborators; they really helped us to get our files up on SEARCH as fast as possible. They knew how the employment climate has changed over the past few years and their advice was invaluable. We focused on jobs that were a good match for us as a teaching couple, researched the schools we were attracted to, and wrote them personal emails.

Liz started working at her first international school almost by accident. She had been living in Switzerland, traveling on her South African passport, and was on her way to England when her then-fiancé convinced her to apply to 100 countries so she could stay in Switzerland. This effort yielded an interview at the Zurich International School (ZIS). Until that point, Liz had no idea about international schools. She ended up staying for eight years.

Inspired and mentored by his band teacher, Dan knew from his teenage years that he wanted to be a music teacher. However, he discovered a home in international schools after college. Over dinner at a friend's house, Dan learned that his friend was considering attending an international teaching job fair in San Francisco. Everything Dan's friend described about teaching overseas was exciting. While his friend never made it to the fair two weeks later, Dan did! He accepted a position in Niamey, Niger as a school specialist, teaching music, drama, art, PE and started French to students aged 4-18. Dan reflects,

After college, what started as an adventure to Niamey, Nigeria became the part of life I feel most comfortable abroad: in an expat community.

The Millers have made immediate connections with other international teachers and the immigrant communities where they have lived. They have also felt blessed with open-minded, knowledgeable, kind and highly academically motivated students.

While the older Dans children attended schools in Niamey, Cairo and New Delhi, Liz and the youngest Dans, Owen, started pre-K at the Anglo-American School of Moscow and later attended the MontKiara International School in Malaysia. The couple reflects:

Living and studying abroad has undoubtedly made our children open-minded, flexible and adaptable; and has given them a view of different cultures, religions and environments that they would never have experienced living in their own country. It has also made them independent and resilient.

In Moscow, Owen benefited not only from an exceptional pre-K class of 11 students from nine different countries, but also from an exceptionally skilled Reggio Emilia teacher who empowered students to design their own learning journey in ways creative.

One of the Millers' most memorable experiences was attending children's plays. Each group had chosen their own setting and created it from scratch: cardboard castles, painted backdrops, puppet sets. Owen cherishes the memory of creating a clay whale for one of the show's characters that involved polishing and firing the sculpture in a kiln. The creative process and autonomy of the students in deciding how they wanted to perform and present their plays was surprising. Students also ran every aspect of the program, from picking up coats to serving drinks and popcorn to handling spills.

Owen is just as excited as his parents about his upcoming international school experience. At the start of their latest job search, Liz and Dan discuss eliminating the Middle East from their list, but in the end decided to leave them and see what came up. They are very grateful because two days after making this decision, they received a wonderful and very inspiring letter inviting them to interview with AIS-R. The couple says,

We had kept Owen on our toes as the jobs came up and showed him some of the schools we were interested in but he REALLY wanted us to take the jobs at AIS-R Hopefully AIS-R will be our last job until retirement.

During many years of teaching abroad, 24 for Dan and 18 for Lizthe, the couple has had great success at several SEARCH job fairs. This time, however, they landed the positions using the platform. And they've perfected a job search routine. They get an overview of the schools of interest using the SEARCH database before checking the schools' website. They use Google Earth to check the location of schools and surrounding areas and the Big Mac Index to determine the cost of living. Finally, they talk to people who have lived in that country or worked at that school. The Millers say,

We usually feel like we know the area, the cultural customs of what's acceptable and what's not, and sometimes, a bit of the local language before we arrive. It becomes our home before we even get there.

Liz and Dan Miller encourage you to make the leap to international schools:

Be selective about what you buy and what you want to send… It's a wonderful and exciting profession.



