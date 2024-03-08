International
Hong Kong: Article 23 legislation takes repression to another level
Responding to the publication of the full draft text of Hong Kong's new national security law, known locally as the Article 23 legislation, Amnesty International China Director Sarah Brooks said:
The Hong Kong government, having already presided over an erosion of human rights in the city with the National Security Law imposed by Beijing in 2020, is now taking the crackdown to the next level.
The rapid progress of Article 23 legislation shows the willingness of governments to further dismantle human rights protections and turn their backs on their international obligations.
This legislation imports mainland Chinese legal concepts of national security and state secrets directly into Hong Kong law in a way that is deeply troubling for the city's future. We have long documented how such laws have been used on Chinese soil to violate the rights to freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly.
The vague and broadly worded new crime of foreign interference could lead to the prosecution of activists for their exchanges with foreign actors deemed to endanger national security. Meanwhile, the right to a fair trial comes under increasing attack with new investigative powers allowing detention without charge for 16 days and denying access to a lawyer.
The apparent main purpose of Article 23 is to stifle any criticism of the Chinese and Hong Kong authorities and their policies, within the city and globally. The extraterritorial reach of this legislation would leave no one safe from being labeled a threat to national security.
The Hong Kong governments ridiculous announcement that its public consultation showed 98.6% support for Article 23 proposals in an environment where dissent means risking jail it reads as a desperate attempt to claim legitimacy. In reality, this legislation further undermines Hong Kong's global status.
We call on the authorities to step back and stop the current legislative process. The international community, including governments, the EU and the UN, must make it clear to the Hong Kong government that going ahead with Article 23 would be a grave mistake and lead to human rights violations .
Background
Article 23 of the Basic Law, Hong Kong's mini-constitution, requires the government to pass local laws to prohibit seven criminal offenses: treason, secession, rebellion, subversion against the Central People's Government, theft of state secrets, to prohibit organizations or foreign political bodies. from carrying out political activities in the territory and to prohibit political organizations or bodies of the territory from establishing links with foreign political organizations or bodies.
The full draft text of the new legislation, called the National Security Protection Bill, was published today, just eight days after the end of a month-long public consultation that was claimed to have resulted in more than 13,000 submissions.
Amnesty International's 34-page submission during the consultation process was labeled by Hong Kong's Security Bureau as an anti-China or anti-government foreign organization and was therefore apparently rejected.
The submission analyzed the compatibility of the proposed legislation with Hong Kong's human rights obligations and found that many of the proposals are contrary to international human rights laws and standards.
Amnesty International found that the definition of national security legislation is too broad and that both the new and amended acts lack legal clarity and are neither necessary nor proportionate for legitimate reasons of national security. The submission said the proposed procedural changes would lead to human rights violations.
Amnesty International recognizes that every government has the right and duty to protect its citizens and all others subject to its jurisdiction, and that some jurisdictions have specific security concerns. However, these can never be used as justification to deny people the right to express different political views and exercise their other human rights protected by international legal standards.
