Treasury sanctions companies and individuals that advance Russian malign activities in Africa

WASHINGTON Today, the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned two companies – one in Russia and one in the Central African Republic (CAR) – for their efforts in furthering Russia's malign activities in CAR. Today's objectives have played an important role in enabling the Wagner Private Military Company (Wagner Group) and, therefore, the activities of the Russian Federation. Those designated sought monetary benefits from the illegal extraction of natural resources and provided material and financial support to the Wagner Group and other organizations associated with the enterprise of Yevgeniy Prigozhin, the former owner of the Wagner Group who died in August 2023 in a plane explosion in Russia.

Russia has sought to use these Wagner-linked companies in its efforts to both secure additional foreign revenue and advance its interests in Africa, often at the expense of host countries, their institutions and their citizens. said the undersecretary of the Treasury. on Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson. The United States remains focused on disrupting the networks that enable Russia's illegal and destabilizing activities in Africa.

OFAC's designation of Bois Rouge and Broker Expert would not have been possible without the cooperation and support of Homeland Security Investigations.

PRIGOZHIN ENTERPRISE COMPANIES

Bois Rouge SARLU (Bois Rouge), known as Wood International Group SARLU, is a wood company based in Bangui, CAR. Founded in 2019, Bois Rouge is just one of many Prigozhin-linked companies operating in the CAR, which constitutes a vast malicious network spanning the spectrum of the CAR's political, economic and information sectors. Like other Prigozhin-related companies in the CAR, Bois Rouge received a natural resource concession in exchange for services provided by the Wagner Group in the CAR. Bois Rouge received a timber permit in early 2021, at the same time as mercenaries of the Wagner Group, in cooperation with CAR military forces, took control of the relevant area from rebels opposed to the CAR government. This land is in CARs Lobaye Prefecture, which is part of the Congo Basin and contains some of the largest undeveloped tracts of rainforest in the world. Since then, Bois Rouge has exported tropical woods such as azobe, iroko, mukulungu, sapeli and tali to buyers in China, the Middle East, Europe and Central Asia. In 2022, the name Bois Rouges changed to Wood International Group SARLU.

Intermediary expert of the limited liability company(Broker Expert) is a company based in St. Petersburg, Russia with a long history of supporting Prigozhins exploits throughout Africa. Broker Expert has exported goods to several companies linked to Prigozhin, including dozens of shipments to Bois Rouge in CAR, multi-purpose vehicles to Meroe Gold Co. LTD designated by USA. in Sudan and helmets for Wagner Group forces in Ukraine. In addition, the Prigozhins enterprise had used Broker Expert, among other companies, to regularly move money to finance malicious activities. For example, in Madagascar, a Prigozh-related company involved in a mining joint venture with a Malagasy state-owned enterprise received funding from Broker Expert.

OFAC designated Bois Rouge pursuant to Executive Order (EO) 14024 for being owned or controlled by, or acting or purporting to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, the Wagner Group. OFAC appointed intermediary expert pursuant to EO 14024 for material assistance, sponsorship, or provision of financial, material, or technological support to, or goods or services to or in support of, Bois Rouge.

THE WAGNER GROUP

The United States has sanctioned many entities and individuals globally that support the Wagner Group and other Russian private military companies. The Wagner Group has committed extensive human rights abuses and appropriated natural resources in many countries in Africa. A proxy military force of the Kremlin, the Wagner Group has conducted combat operations around the world, including Russia's brutal war in Ukraine. Wagner also participated in a scheme to buy weapons for its operations in Ukraine, using false end-use certificates in Mali.

On June 20, 2017, OFAC designated the Wagner Group pursuant to EO 13660 for being responsible for or complicit in, or engaging, directly or indirectly, in actions or policies that threaten the peace, security, stability, sovereignty, or territorial integrity of Ukraine, and on 15 November 2022, the Department of State re-designated the Wagner Group in accordance with EO14024 to operate or operate in the defense and materiel sector related to the economy of the Russian Federation. The Wagner Group is also sanctioned by Australia, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom and the European Union.

On January 26, 2023, OFAC designated the Wagner Group pursuant to EO 13581, as amended by EO 13863, as a foreign person that constitutes a significant transnational criminal organization. Wagner Group personnel have engaged in an ongoing pattern of serious criminal activity, including mass executions, rapes, child abductions and other brutalities against innocents in CAR and Mali. On the same day, OFAC designated the Wagner Group pursuant to EO 13667 for being responsible for, or complicit in, or engaging in the targeting of women, children, or any civilians through the commission of acts of violence, or abduction, forced displacement. , or attacks on schools, hospitals, places of worship or places where civilians seek refuge, or through conduct that would constitute a serious abuse or violation of human rights or violations of international humanitarian law in relation to the CAR.

EFFECTS OF SANCTIONS

As a result of today's action, all property and interests in property of certain persons described above that are in the United States or in the possession or control of US persons are frozen and must be reported to OFAC. Also, any entity that is owned directly or indirectly, individually or in the aggregate, 50 percent or more by one or more blocked persons is also blocked. Except as authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC or exempted, OFAC's regulations generally prohibit all transactions by US persons or within (or transiting) the United States involving any property or interest in the property of persons designated or otherwise encumbered.

In addition, financial institutions and other persons who engage in certain transactions or activities with sanctioned entities and individuals may be exposed to sanctions or subject to enforcement action. Prohibitions include making any contribution or providing funds, goods or services from, to, or for the benefit of any specified person, or receiving any contribution or providing funds, goods or services from any such person.

The strength and integrity of OFAC's sanctions derive not only from OFAC's ability to designate and add persons to the SDN List, but also from its willingness to remove persons from the SDN List in accordance with the law. The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish, but to bring about a positive change in behavior. For information about the process for seeking removal from an OFAC list, including the SDN list, please refer toOFAC 897 FAQ here. For detailed information onprocess to submit a request for removal from an OFAC sanctions list, please click here.

