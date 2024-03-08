Some thoughts on International Women's Day

It's International Women's Day, and I'm conflicted. I feel excited for the opportunity to share the work and ideas of innovative women over the centuries, and deeply saddened that we still need a day to remind the world that women exist, that our creative expression matters, that our intellectual endeavors are valuable, and that the emotional labor we often freely give in service to our communities is valuable.

I also write this as the new Editor of Culture of Liberties. It is an honor and responsibility to work on Britain's oldest anarchist publication. I'm not here to write fluff. I aim to focus on the behavior of those in power while envisioning ways to dismantle that power through curating thoughtful, cultural responses; The romantic in me seeks to feed our anarchic hearts with truth and beauty.

Speaking the truth about the power of patriarchy is extremely difficult, even though I live a life of relative privilege. In the past, I have experienced deep levels of discomfort in writing a little truth because there is concern that I will be labeled as a troublemaker, a man-hater, a difficult woman to work with. All of this increases my respect for those women throughout global history who have had to fight like lions for the smallest amount of political and/or cultural change.

To quote Emma Goldman, The history of progress is written in the blood of men and women who have dared to espouse an unpopular cause as, for example, the negro to his body, or the woman to her soul.

Today, I asked someone who naturally uses poetic imagery in their conversation why they don't write poetry, and they replied: Poetry does not kill fascists.

but yes I'm back; Poetry opens holes in our fragmented imaginations, forces difficult dialogue with Self, and encourages a deep empathy for all living beings. How is this radical approach not the most beautiful way to end fascism? Next, I wish Id remembered to quote the greats Audre Lorde in the first lines of her poem, Power:

The difference between poetry and rhetoric

is ready to kill

YOURSELF

instead of your children.

Poetry asks us to take a deep dive into the psyche, kill the ego, and emerge bare and battered from the onslaught. In this way it also kills fascist ideology, because the two, in my mind, are mutually exclusive. Audre Lorde, black woman, feminist, poet, lesbian, and activist understood this, as well as the horrors that rhetoric can unleash, and then managed to distill the entire philosophy into just four lines of pure genius.

Having said that, Ezra Pound was a great poet and a fascist, which also proves that there is no single solution to some people being absolute freaks.

Is fascism the greatest threat to women today? I am not sure. Perhaps I would argue that the sheer volume of men and women who have internalized that particularly pernicious mix of capitalism and patriarchy is our greatest enemy. Especially when it manifests as gossip or competition with women instead of empathy and support.

But if this is our weakness, then our strength is the incredible number of women (trans, non-binary, and cis) as well as people from across the gender spectrum who are recognizing this toxicity and actively taking steps to break away from those elements. of our culture. instead try to uplift our sisters wherever and whenever possible. There is a great and hilarious example on Instagram from The speech professor citing the ridiculous expectations some men have of women.

Poetry, language, film, music, and art continue to be beautiful vehicles for spreading ideas that then rage across our collective psychological landscapes like La Nia.

Get viral Barb's speech by America Ferrara that begins:

It is literally impossible to be a woman. You're so beautiful and so smart, and it kills me that you don't think you're good enough. Like, we're always supposed to be awesome, but somehow we always get it wrong.

Hands up, how many of you cried during this speech? I made.

So many innovative and creative women make up the rocky face of our history, and I wonder how many of them we unwittingly climb or use to get a leg up without fully recognizing their contribution to the artistic landscape we now inhabit.

I am currently reading Gentrification of the Mind by Sarah Schulman, a remarkable memoir about AIDS, queer culture, inner-city arts movements, and ground-breaking people from history who are being erased by the gentrification not only of the country, but of the collective memory. It got me thinking about the many women who create vibrant, inspiring lives during their time on earth who are no longer recognized or who have been overlooked, ignored in life and death by a gentrification process that does not recognize idiosyncratic women. absorb their special glow. But that's how the downsizing process works. writes Schulman.

What stops this erasure of women's words, activism, art and stories are the people who know our pioneering women in their lives and continue to celebrate them after their deaths; who work to vividly portray the dynamic, intelligent, multifaceted woman without reducing her to the caricature of a pile of red lipstick or big jackets or cats or a plethora of lovers.

They were more than that, better than that, and anyone who said otherwise would have the world's population to contend with at least in my utopia.

I've been given a few recommendations by Freedom Bookshop, first for a book that's now on my to-read list: Anarchafeminist by Chiara Bottici. Reading the narrative, I am already taken by the intersectional and anti-specialist approach of the authors. At the end of this article, you can find a further list of bookstore-recommended books you should be able to find in the store, and below, an eclectic (but not exhaustive) list of books by women who have talked over the years.

I end badly with a poem by the great anarchist poet Voltairine de Cleyre, writing in memory of the pioneering feminist Mary Wollstonecraft:

Mary Wollstonecraft

Dust of a hundred years

It's on your chest,

And your day and your night of tears

They are a century break.

You whose joy was dumb,

Life is a broken rhyme,

Behold, your time to smile has come,

And our time to cry.

You who had a sponge and myrrh

And a bitter cross,

Smile, because the day is here

That we know our loss;

Losing your undone work,

Your unfinished song,

Unsaid of our need,

Wrong unfair;

Smile, because we cry, we cry,

For the unrelenting pain,

The unbound wound burned deep,

For us to win.

Mother of sad eyes

In the dead old days,

Mother of many sighs,

Of the unbearable ways;

The mother of set legs

Through all the thorns,

Mother strong soul, sweet soul,

Here, after the storms

You have broken and beaten your dust

For a hundred years,

Your memory is made alone,

And the righteous listens.

Your children kneel and repeat:

Though dust be dust,

Though foil and coffin and sheet

And moth and rust

You have folded and shaped and pressed,

Yet they cannot kill;

In the heart of the world at rest

She still lives.

Philadelphia, April 27, 1893

Taken from Collected Poems, Anarchist Library.

Freedom Bookshop recommends:

Means and Ends by Zoe Baker

Radical Intimacy by Sophie K Rosa

Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer

The Feminist and the Sex Offender by Eric R Meiners and Judith Levine

Unfair Lives, Beautiful Experiments by Saidiya Hartman

Crossing the Barricades: Women in the Paris Commune by Carolyn Eichner

In Defense of Witches by Mona Chollet

Labor of Love by Moira Weigel

Feminism Against the Family by Sophie Lewis

Wages for housework by Louise Toupin

Revolted Prostitutes by Molly Smith & Juno Mac

With Regret for Motherhood by Orna Donath

Innocent Subjects by Terese Jonsson

Also anything by Judith Butler, Angela Davis, Ruth Kinna, Bell Hooks or Audre Lorde.

Editor's Eclectic Recommends:

Flights from Olga Tokarczuk

Finding the Mother Tree by Suzanne Simard

Oneness vs. One Percent by Vandana Shiva

What Does It Mean When A Man Falls From The Sky by Lesley Nneka Arimha

Mama Amazonica by Pascale Petit

Vegetarian by Han Kang

The Dispossessed by Ursula K le Guin

Frankenstein by Mary Shelley

Problems by Jade Sharma

The World Keeps Ending and the World Goes On by Franni Choi

Deep Listening, a Composers Sound Practice by Pauline Oliveros

The Last Samurai by Helen de Witt

Women Who Run with the Wolves by Clarissa Pinkola Ests

The Woman on the Edge of Time by Marge Piercy

Three Women by Lisa Taddeo

Parable of the Sower by Octavia E Butler

Adrienne Rich from Selected Poems 1950 – 2012

The Phoenix Book by Nnedi Okorafor

Ruins of a Future City by Zo Skoulding

Fleabag original screenplay by Phoebe Waller-Bridge

A Field Guide to Getting Lost by Rebecca Solnit

Revenge is mine, Marie Ndiaye

The veiled woman, Anas Nin

Also anything by Margaret Atwood and Toni Morrison.

~ Sophie McKeand

Image: Karl Maria Stadler / Poster for Women's Day, March 8, 1914, demanding the right to vote for women. / Public domain.