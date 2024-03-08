International Women's Day: Hundreds of future women scientists call for more involvement in STEM

To mark International Women's Day 2024, over 400 fellows from the IAEA Marie Skodowska-Curie Fellowship and Lise Meitner Programs gathered in Vienna to express their shared vision for a more inclusive future in nuclear science and technology, as part and two day training and networking events. Read their full statement below.

We, the participants of the IAEA Marie Skodowska-Curie Fellowship and Lise Meitner Programs, are nuclear professionals from all over the world.We believe that women are important in shaping the future of nuclear science and technology for peaceful purposes. Following in the footsteps of our illustrious predecessors, Marie Skodowska-Curie and Lise Meitner, we believe in our ability to bring a fresh perspective to the field and drive innovation in this field that is key to the most important challenges of our time. such as energy. and food security, climate change, achieving a better quality of life and health care.

Grateful for the support and opportunities given to us by the IAEA, we are building a community of strong, talented and dedicated women who aim to improve and inspire the world.

The IAEA plays a key role in promoting gender equality in STEM, and in particular in the nuclear field.The Marie Skodowska-Curie Scholarship and the Lise Meitner Programs have helped nearly 600 women from over 120 countries pursue their dream careers.as scientists, engineers or other nuclear professionals, offering them the opportunity to obtain master's degrees, internships, training and networks to start and develop their careers. These initiatives encourage women to pursue their studies and careers, advance in the field and take leadership roles, advocating for equal opportunities, breaking stereotypes and prejudices.

We believe it is essential to protect and empower women in nuclear science and technology.We are convinced that encouraging women to study science and technology is one of the main drivers of progress in society, anywhere in the world. Women constitute a global talent pool to meet today's technological challenges, drive economic growth and spread knowledge. Closing the gender gap and breaking stereotypes in STEM not only promotes justice and equity, but also maximizes human potential to address global challenges. The world needs more female role models to inspire future generations of girls to rise to the role they are expected to play in the future.

The nuclear field must become more accessible to women.We are advocating for a better and more inclusive work environment, promoting fairness and equality. We believe that women's participation will significantly contribute to the safe, secure and peaceful uses of nuclear science and technology for a better and more sustainable future for our generations to come.

Therefore, we should encourage women from all over the world to pursue careers in nuclear science and technology.

We, participants of the IAEA Marie Skodowska-Curie Fellowship and Lise Meitner Programs, pledge to support, advocate, promote and practice policies that empower women, ensure gender equality and enable women to reach their full potential in the nuclear field.

We want women to feel valued and empowered in their intellectual and professional ambitions.

We stand for a more inclusive STEM workplace.

We support more women from developing countries to join the nuclear field, leading to a more diverse nuclear workforce in different countries, cultures and societies.

We stand for peaceful, safe and secure nuclear technologies, important to combat climate change while ensuring energy security and sustainable development. This includes the active participation of more women in policy making.

We recognize the unique value of the IAEA MSCFP and LMP and call on donors and partners to continue to support these programs.

We are committed to the IAEA's gender equality actions for more women in the nuclear field.

Gender should never define ambitions, dreams and goals.We hope that girls and women around the world will continue to break barriers, take on big responsibilities, discover and create, empowering each other. We are committed to supporting them and each other in this journey.