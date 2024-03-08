Photos from demonstrations around the world on International Women's Day





From purple flags in Kyrgyzstan to maternity suits in Bangkok to a protest in Seoul, demonstrators around the world filled the streets on Friday to mark this year's International Women's Day. International Women's Day rallies traditionally target women's issues such as pay equality and domestic violence, and this year's iteration was no exception. In Thailand, protesters demanded longer maternity leave; in Germany, some demanded better working conditions; and in London, demonstrators demanded greater access to education in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. And some used the rallies to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, where more than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli military campaign responding to Hamas-led attacks on October 7, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Others demanded the return of the rest of the Israeli hostages taken that day, some of whom are women. (A UN report released earlier this week found “reasonable grounds to believe” that hostages in captivity in Gaza may experience sexual violence at the hands of their captors.) Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images / Getty Images Members of labor unions and Thai women's networks dressed in maternity suits to march to Government House on International Women's Day to draw attention to maternity rights in Bangkok, Thailand. Akram Shahid / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Activists take part in a march for International Women's Day in Hyderabad, Pakistan. Jung Yeon-je / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Activists supporting Palestinian women hold signs reading “Free Palestinian Women!” during a rally to mark International Women's Day in downtown Seoul. / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Supporters of the groups Hostages and Missing Families Forum and Bring Home Now hold portraits of missing and kidnapped Israeli girls and women during a demonstration outside the South African parliament in Cape Town to mark International Women's Day. Ted Aljibe / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A woman activist tries to push away a riot police officer who blocked their march to Malacanang Palace during a protest to mark International Women's Day in Manila. Christian Mang / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images People demonstrate for better living and working conditions for women on International Women's Day in Berlin. Silvia Izquierdo / AP / AP Demonstrators protest against femicide outside the City Council on International Women's Day in Rio de Janeiro. Vladimir Voronin / AP / AP Women march on International Women's Day in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

