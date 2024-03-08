Welfare: The same panacea for gender inequality and the climate crisis

A woman poses with a sign representing the sun. The Greenpeace vessel Rainbow Warrior holds an open boat day to the public in Tangier, Morocco as part of The Sun Unites Us tour promoting solar energy in the Arab world ahead of the United Nations COP22 climate change conference. Jeremy Sutton-Hibbert / Greenpeace

Is there a fundamental connection between gender inequality and other major crises such as global warming, ecosystem destruction, conflict and wars? Yes, the fact that governments around the world are influenced by powerful interest groups.

These groups are advocating increased subsidies and support for the growth of industrial or economic activities that create massive profits for themselves, at the expense of the livelihoods of the global majority and the living world. The more profit they amass, the more power and influence in decision-making they have, causing a never-ending circle of lobbying and greenwashing.

How is this affecting women?

Not only are women disproportionately affected, but the focus on endless economic growth, which is inherently patriarchal, depends on the exploitation and undervaluation of women's work.

Pursuing unrelenting growth is plundering shared resources, and this particularly affects women, girls and non-binary people. This is evident in countries that specialize in export-oriented sectors, for example, those at the bottom of global value chains, which are often under pressure for high productivity and low production costs. This usually results in women being trapped in low-wage and insecure jobs. Meanwhile, free trade and privatization measures allow corporations to take advantage of this structural inequality and power dynamic.

Women are generally undervalued in the labor market and in their critical contribution to the global economy: either by lower wages compared to men, or by the invisibility of the unpaid care work they perform in their homes, which is so essential to keep the engine of capitalism going.

We all value welfare, but this system does not

Caring for family, community or nature is vital to life. However, governments do not take it into account when measuring economic activity. Compared to men, women spend nearly three times as much of their day on care work and yet the economics of this contribution are unpaid, unknown and undervalued. As a result, women are denied further social security benefits, which are exacerbated when austerity and privatization are implemented.

If women's unpaid work is assigned a monetary value, it would exceed 40 percent of GDP in some countries based on conservative estimates. This means care work, performed mainly by women, actually contributes more to the economy than many other sectors. However, the irony is that things that are beneficial to people and the planet are undervalued, under-supported and under-promoted, while harmful practices such as over-consumption and extraction are treasured.

Is there a possible solution? (Spoiler alert: yes, there is!)

The answer to the mess was lies in shifting priorities. Instead of endless profit and growth, our economies must prioritize the well-being of the planet and people, starting with those historically affected, such as women, girls and non-binary people. Prioritizing well-being means placing it at the center of the economy, so that its purpose is to meet the basic needs of people within the limits of nature.

Yes, it may still sound extremely difficult, but there are many existing cases from local initiatives to political and economic reforms, driven by a well-being focus – that are already in practice around the world. Therefore, the lack of alternatives can no longer be an excuse for governments.

What would concrete welfare reform look like? Let's take tax as an example. In most cases, it is not progressive and gender responsive, meaning that the money raised and how governments spend it can disproportionately affect women, and tax policies often fail to address this issue.

This can be regulated, for example, by progressive taxation (of wealthy individuals, corporations, etc.) to finance public goods (environmental protection, education, health, etc.) coupled with gender budgeting, ensuring that tax revenues promote gender equality in the ways they are raised and spent. Tax laws must be reformed to ensure they do not discriminate against women, giving them an equal say in how public money is spent.

Likewise, ending all forms of tax law that discriminate against women, including joint or family taxes, large subsidies to support women to focus on unpaid work at home and in small businesses, and taxes informal or ad hoc for women in the market or self-employment businesses.

What is expected next? Two key opportunities in 2024

Although the required welfare reforms may differ across regions, especially between rich industrialized countries and most of the world, our basic human needs remain the same. It's not rocket science – it's a political choice, so our role is to make sure politicians listen to our needs and make the right choices. 2024 brings two important moments for this:

In September of UN Summit for the Future will develop, building on Our common agenda that puts forward relevant proposals, such as the adoption of a framework with metrics that go beyond GDP in order to promote well-being.

In November, the Terms of Reference for UN Framework Convention on International Tax Cooperationwill be approved. He will propose changes to global tax rules that would shift power from rich OECD countries, which have led decision-making on global tax governance rules, to the UN, a forum that has more legitimacy to ensure a democratic process. and comprehensive. .

Both of these processes are a key opportunity for the global majority to address gender inequality and other major crises by pushing well-being to the core of the system.

Let's send a loud and clear message calling on leaders to rethink what is truly valuable so that financial structures, economic rules and the ways we measure economic activity are directed towards what matters. for much more than profit for some.

Isadora Wronski is co-director of the Wellbeing Economy project, Marlia Monteiro Silva is a Senior Campaign Strategist and Camilo Sanchez is a Communications Strategist with the Alternative Futures teamall with Greenpeace International.