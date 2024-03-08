Tire falls off United plane after takeoff from SFO – NBC Bay Area

A tire fell off a United Airlines plane taking off from San Francisco International Airport Thursday morning and landed in a nearby parking lot, damaging several vehicles, officials said.

The tire from Japan-bound United Flight 35, which diverted to Los Angeles, ended up landing in an airport employee parking lot, SFO spokesman Doug Yakel said. No injuries were reported.

Video footage captured the moment the Boeing 777-200's tire came off the rear landing gear seconds after the plane took off.

The runway was closed briefly to allow crews to clean up the debris, Yakel said. There was no further impact on airport operations.

Flight 35 was bound for Osaka, Japan, before diverting to Los Angeles International Airport, where it landed safely.

According to the airline, a Boeing 777 has six tires on each of the two main landing gear strips. It is designed to land with missing or damaged tires.

Two aviation experts with decades of experience as airline pilots couldn't stress enough how rare a tire is when it comes off an airplane.

“It's remarkable that this happened at all,” said aviation expert Mike McCarron. “Fortunately, no one was hurt.”

When asked if he thought it was a Boeing issue or a United issue, McCarron said, “It's like you bought a Chevy two, three years ago and the wheel came off. Well, who's looking after the car for you at that time ?That's where I really think they're going to focus on United's maintenance procedures and look at their documents and see where things went wrong. Now, if they point to a structural problem, then you're going to to include Boeing as far as building the aircraft.”

Doug Rice, who flew for commercial airlines for 42 years, said that while the plane has six tires on each side and is able to land without one of those wheels, there are still concerns that something else could be damaged by the time the plane lands. safe.

“That's also why they didn't move the plane off the runway,” he said. “They stopped it. They left the plane there. The fire department came out, airport operations came out. That's why they pulled the plane to the gate because they didn't want to risk any problems with the plane.”

According to the airline, the plane was carrying a total of 249 people, 235 customers, 10 flight attendants and 4 pilots.

Records show the plane was delivered by Boeing to United 22 years ago.

Investigators from the FAA and NTSB will inspect the plane and the rudder itself to prove how it went down.

United said customers boarded a new plane at LAX to continue their journey to Osaka.

“We are grateful to our pilots and flight attendants for their professionalism in managing this situation. We are also grateful to our ground teams who were waiting with tows to move the aircraft immediately after it landed and our airport teams who assisted customers on arrival theirs,” United said in a statement. “We will be working with customers as well as owners of damaged vehicles at SFO to ensure their needs are addressed.”