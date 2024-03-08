France makes abortion a constitutional right on International Women's Day | Women's rights news





The country becomes the first in the world to explicitly guarantee abortion as a constitutional right as Macron seals the amendment and vows to push for the lifting of restrictions across Europe.

France has officially become the first country in the world to guarantee the right to abortion in its constitution, and President Emmanuel Macron has vowed not to rest until women across Europe have the same protection. The constitutional amendment, approved by the French Parliament earlier in the week, was sealed with hot wax in Paris on Friday. Attending the ceremony timed to coincide with International Women's Day, Macron said he would push for the right to terminate a pregnancy to be included in the European Union's Charter of Fundamental Rights. Today is not the end of history, but the beginning of a fight, he said while standing in front of the Ministry of Justice. They would lead this war on our continent, in our Europe, where reactionary forces are attacking women's rights. This March 8, 2024, we humbly follow in the footsteps of these warriors. For women's rights. pic.twitter.com/7HbORTODKk Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) March 8, 2024 Abortion has been legal in France since 1975, but Macron last year vowed to better protect it after the United States Supreme Court in 2022 overturned the half-century-old procedural right, leaving it up to individual states to established. In a historic vote, both houses of the French Parliament gave the green light on Monday to make termination of pregnancy a freedom guaranteed in Article 34 of the constitution, sparking celebrations among feminists. Different views Neil Datta of the European Parliamentary Forum on Sexual and Reproductive Rights said France could serve as an example for progressives across Europe. it #InternationalWomensDay marks history: Macron stamps #abortion as a constitutional right. #France “it can serve as an example for progressives in all countries of Europe”, said our ED Neil Datta at the ceremony in Paris about it. @FRANCE24

https://t.co/pL6cCLeCVq pic.twitter.com/BMoBMDNuv1 EPF (@EPF_SRR) March 8, 2024 But changing the EU charter, which would require unanimity, could be difficult. While most of Europe has legalized abortion, some countries place restrictions on women seeking to terminate a pregnancy, and deep divisions over abortion rights remain. Last year, EU member Malta backed away from a bill that would have allowed pregnancies to be terminated when the mother's health was at serious risk, saying instead that abortions would only be allowed when the mother's life is at risk. in danger. Like Malta, Poland's anti-abortion laws are among the most restrictive in Europe. Pregnancy can be terminated there only in case of threat to the life or health of the mother or in case of rape. The number of abortions in the country fell from more than 1,000 in 2020 to 161 in 2022. Abortion rights are more widely accepted in France than in the US and many other countries with polls showing that around 80 percent of French people support abortion being legal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/3/8/france-makes-abortion-a-constitutional-right-on-international-womens-day The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos