San Antonio International Airport Travel Tips





Published on March 07, 2024 SAN ANTONIO (March 7, 2024) – San Antonio International Airport (SAT) is expecting another record Spring Break travel season. Approximately 343,000 passengers will fly in and out of SAT from Friday, March 8 to Sunday, March 12, which is an increase of 9 percent compared to the same period last year. “We are prepared as always because we want everyone to have a smooth experience while flying through SAT,” said Jesus Saenz, Director of Airports at SAT. “Most local school districts are observing the same Spring Break period this year – and that certainly affects travel. People should plan ahead, consider their options when it comes to parking and arrive early.” In addition to using ride-sharing services, travelers can choose from a variety of on-site parking options: Fly Away Valet (located in the Short Term Garage and bookable)

Long term parking garage

Garage for short term parking

Economic parking with free transport service to the terminals

VIA Stone Oak Park & ​​Ride (free parking and rides to/from SAT during designated hours) To check the number of parking spaces available and a cost breakdown, visit SAT website. “This is the most important travel tip for anyone flying this Spring Break. If you have a domestic flight, arrive at least 2 hours before your boarding time, not your departure time,” said Tonya Hope, SAT Public Relations Manager. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has taken additional measures to make going through checkpoints more efficient and wants travelers to know: TSA has more than enough staff to keep the lanes open and provide the necessary screening for the expected increase in travelers.

New screening equipment has been added, so travelers no longer have to remove items such as liquids or electronic devices from their luggage.

Travelers should have their government-issued photo ID ready when they arrive at a checkpoint. Last spring break, the five most popular SAT destinations were: Las Vegas New York City (all airports combined) Dallas Metroplex (all airports combined) Orlando Denver According to Jacob Tyler, SAT's Airline Service Development Manager, SAT's increased flight options on competitive routes has resulted in a reduction in fares. “There has never been a more affordable time to travel,” said Tyler. “We've broken monthly records every month in a row since last May. This is good news for our community because more people can take that trip they may have been putting off or travel more to the places they want to go. We are delighted to have more services scheduled this March than last year at the same time for most SAT destinations.” These are the non-stop SAT destinations with the biggest increases: Dallas-Ft. valuable

Fort Lauderdale

Guadalajara

Kansas City

The angels

Mexico City

Miami

New York-JFK

Queretaro new

San Diego

Saint Louis

Tampa Travelers with questions about what to pack should visit TSA website and/or TSA's social media platforms to receive a response from an officer in an hour or less. For more information about the SAT, please visit airport website.

