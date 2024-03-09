Gen Zers, editors coming together in Denmark to adapt global news values





As newsrooms search for the recipe to entice and lock in younger readers, a global collaborative project aims for a new approach: let's ask them. of Global Youth News Labdeveloping on the eve of WAN-IFRA World News Media Congress in Copenhagen this May, 110 new media users from around the world will be compared, with visiting editors, to determine the criteria for how news organizations select, package, present and distribute news to younger audiences. In the one-day workshop, they will explore and define the news values ​​that matter most to them, setting a new standard and guidelines for news products. The workshop was conceived by Aslak Gottlieba Danish researcher, educator and author who has been developing youth, journalism and education projects since 2009. As a former teacher and father of four digital natives, I became acutely aware that quality news habits are not automatically inherited either from school or from parents, he explains. This motivated him, as a journalist at the University of Southern Denmark, to create an alternative set of news values ​​to engage young people on digital news media platforms. A decade later, it's time for a review; digital platforms are constantly evolving, thus stimulating new media behaviors, says Gottlieb. A universal approach to a universal problem “New media users are very selective about their online content and formats. While TikTok can attract groups on a global scale, news media organizations must segment, leaving only narrow target groups in terms of language, preferences and demographics. “I believe a universal set of youth news values ​​are useful as a journalistic foundation when developing news media products for GenZ.” Supported by Danish media and WAN-IFRA, tthe Youth Lab workshop takes place at a traditional Danish folk high school: the International Peoples' College in Elsinore, Denmark on Sunday, May 26. Participation is free, but limited. Youth Lab will present its Global Youth News Values ​​list at the World Editors Summit on May 28, in Copenhagen. Register here to participate in the Global Youth News Lab Register here to attend the 75th World News Media Congress 2024 About the International College of Peoples Founded in 1921, the International People's College (IPC) is a traditional Danish folk high school, differing only in that its focus is on the world; students come from about 30 different countries, and English is the designated language. Folk high schools are separate from the formal Danish education system. There is no exams, no fixed curriculum and no compulsory classes. ECTS credits are not offered but the diploma is awarded upon completion of the program. Folk high schools in Denmark can be traced back to the mid-19th century when they were raised for rural communities. Today there are 69 folk secondary schools Denmark. Many of them specialize in different subjects from art to music to filmmaking to journalism.

