Southern Africa: Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe fail to protect human rights of women working in informal, cross-border trade

The governments of Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe have failed to protect women involved in the Informal Cross-Border Trade (ICBT) from gender-based violence and economic exploitation, which has hindered women's ability to exercise their human rights in the context of work. worthy. Amnesty International said today in a new report.

report, Cross-border is our life, it's our work – Decent work as a human right for cross-border trading women in Southern Africa, details how women working in ICBT in Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe often face physical attacks, sexual harassment and intimidation, often perpetrated by state officials, including border authorities. Women also face violence from non-state actors.

The vulnerability of women in informal employment to various forms of abuse, combined with limited access to justice, highlights a significant gap in state protection. The lack of strong legal frameworks and effective enforcement mechanisms further reinforces the injustices experienced by women in the ICBT sector, said Tigere Chagutah, Amnesty International's Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa.

The vulnerability of women in informal employment to various forms of abuse, combined with limited access to justice, highlights a significant gap in state protection. Tigere Chagutah, Amnesty International's Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa

In 2018, the value of informal cross-border trade in the Southern African region reached $17.6 billion. Informal cross-border trade is mainly carried out by women, with women accounting for 60% to 90% of those engaged in this trade across sub-regions. This sector presents considerable potential for poverty alleviation.

Economic exploitation and lack of social security

Amnesty International's research found that women involved in cross-border trade often face significant economic exploitation, which negatively affects their ability to earn a living and undermines their financial stability. This exploitation takes various forms, including bribery, theft and arbitrary confiscation of goods. The vulnerability of women informal cross-border traders to economic exploitation is heightened by gender-based discrimination at the border and a perceived lack of legal protection.

The report highlights systemic state failures in protecting the right to social security, with obvious deficits in addressing the essential care responsibilities borne by women involved in cross-border trade. In the absence of social protection coverage, many of the women reported an inability to exercise their right to an adequate standard of living. They also faced challenges such as not being able to take time off when they were sick and having little support in terms of childcare.

Social security systems in Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe favor formal workers, leaving many in the informal sector without adequate support. Governments should address these shortcomings, prioritizing the protection of the rights of women involved in cross-border trade. Chagutah tiger

Social security systems in Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe favor formal workers, leaving many in the informal sector without adequate support. A gendered impact of this is the lack of social protection measures to cover contingencies such as maternity for workers in the informal economy. Governments should remedy these shortcomings, prioritizing the protection of the rights of women involved in cross-border trade.

Although women make up the majority of cross-border traders, Amnesty's research found a prevalence of male leadership in informal cross-border traders' associations (CBTAs), raising concerns about equal representation in policy discussions and decision-making processes.

The promise of trade was terminated

Informal cross-border trade (ICBT) in Africa has played a role in promoting regional integration and ensuring food security across the continent. Women traders interviewed by Amnesty International highlighted how ICBT has served as a catalyst for improving health and education outcomes for their families.

Cross-border trade has been a beacon of hope for me and my family. It has allowed me to finance my children's education and even send them to university. Testimony of the cross-border trader

One trader told Amnesty International: Cross-border trade has been a beacon of hope for me and my family. It has allowed me to finance my children's education and even send them to university.

However, it is crucial to note that the decision to engage in ICBT often stems from a lack of other viable employment options. While many women see ICBT as a means of lifting themselves and their families out of poverty, this often comes at great personal cost.

One shopkeeper told Amnesty: The people who check us at the border are men and they reach for our bag for no reason. This is a violation of our privacy because we carry sensitive things like medicine in our bags and bag searches expose our health status, especially HIV status.

The people who check us at the border are men and they go so far as to search our bag for no reason. This is a violation of our privacy because we carry sensitive things like medicine in our bags and bag searches expose our health status, especially HIV status. Testimony of the cross-border trader

Survivors of gender-based violence experienced during their work in ICBT also face numerous socio-cultural and institutional barriers, including stigmatization, corruption, fear of reprisal, limited access to legal services and long distances to treatment stations. the police. These obstacles hamper their efforts to obtain justice from the authorities.

The governments of Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe must address these systemic failures and adopt policies that prioritize human rights principles, guaranteeing the rights, safety and well-being of women involved in informal cross-border trade. Only through concerted efforts and comprehensive reforms in line with Decent Work principles can the region progress towards a future where the dignity and rights of women in ICBT are protected.

Background

Informal cross-border trade involves the exchange of goods and services between countries outside of formal trade channels.

Implementation of several international and regional human rights instruments related to women's rights and the right to work is key to ensuring that women in ICBT are protected from abuse and human rights violations. Among them stand out the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women, the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights and the Maputo Protocol.

These instruments describe the commitments made by Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe to combat gender-based discrimination and to advance the economic, social and cultural rights, as well as the right to work, of women in Southern Africa.