



After the crucifixion of the Saviors, He rested in a tomb. Mary Magdalene she saw both of these two events and returned to the tomb after being sealed, but she found the tomb empty and soon witnessed the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. On Friday, March 8, Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson appeared in a video shared on the Church's social media channels to mark International Women's Day. In the video, she points to Mary Magdalene as an example of a faithful woman. In the midst of societal norms and expectations, Mary Magdalene fearlessly proclaimed the miraculous event of Christ's Resurrection, becoming a beacon of hope and faith for believers around the world. Her story serves as a reminder of the strength, resilience and unwavering faith of women throughout history. On this International Women's Day, let us celebrate the contributions of women like Mary Magdalene who have shaped our spiritual landscape and continue to inspire us with their extraordinary courage and dedication. May their stories empower us to lift up women's voices, offer relief to those who suffer, and continue through their examples to be beacons of love and understanding as disciples of Jesus Christ, said President Johnson. Social media site Caring, which frequently posts stories about The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' efforts with welfare, self-reliance and humanitarian aid, also shared an International Women's Day video featuring President Johnson's message in the general conference Jesus Christ. is Relief. In that message, President Johnson said that efforts to partner with the Savior while providing material and spiritual relief help individuals draw closer to Him. As we do, we come to know Him, become like Him and find His relief, she said. A day before International Women's Day, Thursday, March 7, President Johnson posted a video from Brussels, Belgium, where she was recently invited to speak to the European Union Parliament about empowering women through freedom of religion and belief. When we have the freedom and opportunity to practice our religious beliefs, we can do what comes naturally to us as educators, teachers, peacemakers. We can communicate the love of our Savior Jesus Christ, President Johnson said in her video. Last year, President Johnson and then-Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon released a video from Kenya to mark the day. Two years ago, Church leaders identified some of the women who have had a positive impact on their lives as well.

