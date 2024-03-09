International Women's Day 2024: our democracies are stronger when women are included as equals





March 8 marks International Women's Day. This year's global theme Inspire inclusion emphasizes that women's participation in society is essential. Europe has taken steps towards gender equality, such as implementing pay transparency, increasing the representation of women on corporate boards and working towards freedom from violence. But the road to full equality is still long. Women continue to be underrepresented in politics: only 6 EU countries have reached one gender balance more than 40% in theirs Members of Parliament

have reached one in theirs only 5 EU countries HAVE female heads of state

HAVE THE members of the European Parliament are close to gender balance with 40% female and 60% male At the current slow pace of change, the share of women in leadership positions in the workplace will only catch up 30% by 2050. This is why the Commission is working with EU countries to increase the number of women in decision-making positions. We call on everyone to do more to promote women's involvement in politics. We also recognize the courageous activism of European suffragists who fought for the right to vote and all the women who contributed to a fairer and more equal society. In this year's elections, we encourage all women to vote, to seek their space in society and to feel empowered to participate in political life. A new one rharbor published today follow the progress made in gender equality in the EU. Over the past four years, several important moments have advanced gender equality in the EU: The Pay Transparency Directive which strengthens the principle of equal pay

new work-life balance rights for parents and carers

European Care Strategy to ensure quality, affordable and accessible care services

adoption of the Directive on Gender Balance in Corporate Boards

EU accession to the Istanbul Convention to prevent and combat violence against women and domestic violence

creation of an EU network for the prevention of gender-based violence and domestic violence In 2024, the Commission will present recommendations to prevent and combat harmful practices against women and girls. She will also continue to support women's rights and strive towards a gender-equal Europe. For more information Actions for gender equality Gender equality 2024 Report on Gender Equality in the EU Statement on International Women's Day Gender Equality Sampling fact sheet Gender Equality Strategy Monitoring Portal Gender Statistics Database International Women's Day: Inspire Inclusion

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://commission.europa.eu/news/international-womens-day-2024-our-democracies-are-stronger-when-women-are-involved-equals-2024-03-08_en The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos