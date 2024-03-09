France enshrines the right to abortion in its constitution on International Women's Day

France enshrined the guaranteed right to abortion in its constitution on Friday, a powerful message of support for women's rights on International Women's Day.

Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti used a 19th-century printing press to seal the amendment to France's constitution in a special public ceremony. Applause filled the cobbled Place Vendome as France became the first country to explicitly guarantee abortion rights in its national statute.

The measure was overwhelmingly approved by French lawmakers earlier this week and Friday's ceremony means it can now come into effect.

While abortion is a deeply divisive issue in the United States, it is legal in almost all of Europe and is overwhelmingly supported in France, where it is seen more as a matter of public health than politics. French lawmakers approved the constitutional amendment on Monday by a 780-72 vote, which was supported by many far-right lawmakers.

Friday's ceremony in Paris was a key event in a day focused on advancing women's rights around the world. Marches, protests and conferences are being held from Jakarta, Indonesia, to Mexico City and beyond.

The French constitutional amendment has been hailed by women's rights advocates around the world, including in countries where women struggle to access birth control or maternal health care. French President Emmanuel Macron called it a direct result of the US Supreme Court's 2022 decision to strip long-held abortion rights.

Macron's critics questioned why he pursued the move in a country with no apparent threat to abortion rights, but where women face a host of other problems.

While some French women saw the step as a major victory, others said that in reality not every French woman has access to an abortion.

It's a smokescreen, Arya Meroni, 32, said of the incident.

The government is destroying our health care system, many family planning clinics have been closed, she said at an annual feminist night march in Paris on the eve of International Women's Day.

France has a persistently high rate of women killed by their partners, and challenges remain in prosecuting sexual abuse of women by powerful celebrities and other men. French women also see lower wages and pensions, especially women who are not white.

Macron's government said the abortion amendment was important to avoid a US-like scenario for women in France, as far-right groups are gaining ground and seeking to turn back the clock on freedoms in Europe.

Macron will preside over the constitutional ceremony. Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti will use a 100-kilogram (220-pound) press from 1810 to hammer out the amendment to France's 1958 constitution.

It will include the phrase, women's freedom to resort to abortion, which is guaranteed. The ceremony will be held outside with the public invited, in another first.

France follows in the footsteps of the former Yugoslavia, whose 1974 constitution included the phrase: A person is free to decide to have children. Yugoslavia's successor states retained similar language in their constitutions, although they did not outline guaranteed abortion rights.

Not everyone saw the day as a cause for celebration, as angry protest marches were held in many countries.

The head of the Danish Trade Union Confederation, which has 1.3 million members, lamented how differently women and men are treated in some areas.

Unfortunately, we still see high pay gaps, occupations dominated by one sex, a gender-segregated labor market, cases of harassment that mainly affect women and a wide range of other equality problems, said Morten Skov Christensen .

In other events on Friday:

In Ireland, voters will decide whether to change the constitution to remove passages referring to women's domestic duties and expanding the definition of family.

At street rallies in Seoul, participants had an eye on next month's parliamentary elections in South Korea and expressed hope that parties would prioritize gender equality.

In Russia, where the United Nations says human rights have deteriorated following the full-scale military occupation of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin hailed Russian women fighting in the war and those waiting at home for their loved ones who have deployed.

Protesters in Istanbul plan to draw attention to violence against women, and rallies are expected in many cities. Protests in Turkey are often political and, at times, violent, rooted in women's efforts to improve their rights as workers. This year's global theme is Inspire Inclusion.

The Indonesian demonstrators demanded the adoption of International Labor Organization conventions on gender equality and the elimination of violence and harassment in the workplace. Labor rights groups in Thailand marched on Government House to demand better working conditions, and activists marching against violence in the Philippine capital were stopped by police near the presidential palace, sparking a brief scuffle.

India's government has cut the price of cooking gas cylinders by 100 rupees ($1.20) with Prime Minister Narendra Modi posting on social media that the move was in line with our commitment to empowering women.

The United Nations Children's Agency said in a report released on International Women's Day that more than 230 million women and girls worldwide have undergone female genital mutilation. The number has increased by 30 million in the last eight years, he said.

We were also seeing a worrying trend of more girls being subjected to this practice at younger ages, well before their fifth birthday. This further reduces the window to intervene, said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell.

Officially recognized by the United Nations in 1977, International Women's Day is a national holiday in about 20 countries, including Russia, Ukraine and Afghanistan.