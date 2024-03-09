



From: Carol Bryant History has been made, as an unprecedented decision has been reached

the Iquitos area of ​​Peru, where non-profit organizations, Amazon

ATTENTION, secured a conviction in the case of a woman accused of

poisoning of a 5-month-old puppy. Many of you may have had the opportunity to meet Molly Mednikow, BlogPaws community member and founder of Amazon CARES. In this particular case, Sandra Milagros Padilla Alvis, never imagined

than an attempt on the life of Arthas, a 5-month-old puppy, owned by

Alfredo Martin Daz Garca, would turn out to be charged with a crime.

Padilla Alvis was convicted in the 3rd Magistrate's Court

offenses against morality under the Animal Abuse and Cruelty Code and

will pay 2,000 Peruvian Nuevo Soles fines, which will cost her

a quarter of her income for nearly seven months. Earlier this year, Amazon CARES signed an agreement to work with Iquitos Bar Association.

Together, these two groups have fought hard for a well-earned victory. After seven months, this historic decision was recently handed down in one

case of animal abuse in this small South American town. This is a law

precedent for all of Peru and example for many Third World nations. Originally from Memphis, Tennessee, Molly Mednikow received her MBA and

began working in her family's jewelry business. Although successful, she

began traveling to the Peruvian Amazon to deliver school supplies

remote jungle villages. By 2004, its interests in Peru had grown to

so much so that she made a life-changing decision. She walked away from it

jewelry business to spend a year at Amazon. In 2005, it ended

her decision and formalized her move by selling the business to him again

family members. Mednikow lived in the Peruvian Amazon until 2008, when

she returned to the United States to open an office from which she

charity can increase. Mednikow divides her time between Peru and Peru

United States. Together, we can make a difference. Learn more about Amazon CARES by visiting their website at www.amazoncares.org. BlogPaws salutes you, Molly!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://blogpaws.com/landmark-dog-abuse-case-makes-international-news/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos