NRL Participates in International Campaign to Investigate Low Polar Phenomena > US Naval Research Laboratory > NRL News







US Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) research meteorologist James Doyle, Ph.D., joins an international team of scientists to investigate the meteorological processes associated with Arctic cold air bursts.

From late February to early April, the 45-day international field campaign CAESAR, short for Sub-Arctic Cold Air Burst Experiment, focuses on cold air bursts that occur when cold Arctic air flows over warmer open waters. between northern Norway and the edge of the Arctic ice.

Cold air bursts, or CAOs – one of the most extreme meteorological air mass transformations on Earth – can occur when cold Arctic air flows over frozen land masses or sea ice into much warmer open ocean waters, resulting in the formation of the convective boundary. layers that produce dangerous winds and seas, and spawn intense small-scale “polar lows.”

“Despite the profound influence that CAOs have on atmospheric and oceanic circulations in the Arctic, and the significant implications for Navy operations, surprisingly little is known about the nature of the intense impacts of the surface flux on the atmosphere and ocean boundary layer structure.” Doyle said. “The nature of air-sea-ice interaction and cloud processes in the CAO are rapid with abrupt transitions, which have been a hindrance to process understanding and model predictions.”

CAOs present challenges to Navy operations due to severe environmental conditions and rapid changes in atmosphere and ocean boundary layer properties that affect electromagnetic and acoustic propagation characteristics. The CAESAR mission seeks to investigate the characteristics of the marine atmospheric boundary layer and the shallow, precipitating clouds that form during CAOs, as well as the mesoscale circulations that lead to polar low developments.

“Under favorable conditions the air-sea interaction intensifies, giving rise to shallow and powerful convective cells that produce dangerous winds and seas and in some conditions lead to the birth of intense small-scale polar lows,” said Doyle. “Conventional theories and model parameterizations in Arctic CAOs lack this vital data, and CAESAR will provide a detailed characterization that will form the basis for NRL boundary layer and coupled modeling studies.”

Based in Kiruna, Sweden, the CAESAR team will use the National Science Foundation (NSF)/National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) C-130 Hercules aircraft, with in situ and remote sensors and mass sampling drogues Arctic air — from CAO origin to ice edge through transformation — as the boundary layer modifies downstream. The C-130 instrument suite also includes airborne radar, LiDAR, and aerosol and cloud precipitation probes activated during CAO events.

CAESAR will also use Norwegian ground-based radars and instruments located on Norway's Bear Island.

About the US Naval Research Laboratory

NRL is a science and engineering command dedicated to research that drives innovative advances for the US Navy and Marine Corps from the seabed to space and information. NRL is located in Washington, DC with primary field locations at Stennis Space Center, Mississippi; Key West, Florida; Monterey, California, and employs approximately 3,000 civilian scientists, engineers and support personnel.

For more information, contact NRL Corporate Communications at (202) 480-3746 or [email protected] . US Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) research meteorologist James Doyle, Ph.D., joins an international team of scientists to investigate the meteorological processes associated with Arctic cold air bursts.From late February to early April, the 45-day international field campaign CAESAR, short for Sub-Arctic Cold Air Burst Experiment, focuses on cold air bursts that occur when cold Arctic air flows over warmer open waters. between northern Norway and the edge of the Arctic ice.Cold air bursts, or CAOs – one of the most extreme meteorological air mass transformations on Earth – can occur when cold Arctic air flows over frozen land masses or sea ice into much warmer open ocean waters, resulting in the formation of the convective boundary. layers that produce dangerous winds and seas, and spawn intense small-scale “polar lows.”“Despite the profound influence that CAOs have on atmospheric and oceanic circulations in the Arctic, and the significant implications for Navy operations, surprisingly little is known about the nature of the intense impacts of the surface flux on the atmosphere and ocean boundary layer structure.” Doyle said. “The nature of air-sea-ice interaction and cloud processes in the CAO are rapid with abrupt transitions, which have been a hindrance to process understanding and model predictions.”CAOs present challenges to Navy operations due to severe environmental conditions and rapid changes in atmosphere and ocean boundary layer properties that affect electromagnetic and acoustic propagation characteristics. The CAESAR mission seeks to investigate the characteristics of the marine atmospheric boundary layer and the shallow, precipitating clouds that form during CAOs, as well as the mesoscale circulations that lead to polar low developments.“Under favorable conditions the air-sea interaction intensifies, giving rise to shallow and powerful convective cells that produce dangerous winds and seas and in some conditions lead to the birth of intense small-scale polar lows,” said Doyle. “Conventional theories and model parameterizations in Arctic CAOs lack this vital data, and CAESAR will provide a detailed characterization that will form the basis for NRL boundary layer and coupled modeling studies.”Based in Kiruna, Sweden, the CAESAR team will use the National Science Foundation (NSF)/National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) C-130 Hercules aircraft, with in situ and remote sensors and mass sampling drogues Arctic air — from CAO origin to ice edge through transformation — as the boundary layer modifies downstream. The C-130 instrument suite also includes airborne radar, LiDAR, and aerosol and cloud precipitation probes activated during CAO events.CAESAR will also use Norwegian ground-based radars and instruments located on Norway's Bear Island.NRL is a science and engineering command dedicated to research that drives innovative advances for the US Navy and Marine Corps from the seabed to space and information. NRL is located in Washington, DC with primary field locations at Stennis Space Center, Mississippi; Key West, Florida; Monterey, California, and employs approximately 3,000 civilian scientists, engineers and support personnel.For more information, contact NRL Corporate Communications at (202) 480-3746 or

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nrl.navy.mil/Media/News/Article/3701786/nrl-participates-in-international-campaign-investigating-polar-low-phenomena/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos