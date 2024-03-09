International Women's Day: Latin American women bathe the streets in purple

MEXICO CITY (AP) Cities across Latin America were covered in purple on Friday as hundreds of thousands of women marched to commemorate International Women's Daywhich comes at a time of change in a region scarred by rising levels of violence against women.

While some are celebrating the historic steps taken in countries like Mexico, that is planned to elect a woman as president for the first time, others are opposing the potential rollback of rights they have long fought for in countries like Argentina with the advent of Far-right President Javier Milei.

Women perform during the International Women's Day march outside Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, March 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) People with hands painted white march on International Women's Day in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, March 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

The changes underscore the stark contrasts that divide the region of 670 million people.

After decades of activism and campaigning by feminist groups, access to things like abortion has expanded rapidly in recent years, acting as a barrier to increased restrictions in the United States. At the same time, many countries throughout Latin America still suffer from rising rates of violence against women, including disappearances and murders of womenknown as femicide.

Demonstrators protest against femicide outside the City Council on International Women's Day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, March 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

According to figures from the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, a woman is killed for gender-related reasons on the continent every two hours.

They are growing up in places where, on paper, the lives of Latin American women look like they should be treated fairly well, but that is not their experience on the ground. So they're angry, said Jennifer Piscopo, a professor of gender and politics at London's Royal Holloway University who has studied Latin America for decades.

We see this kind of taking to the streets from feminists to criticize the inequality they're experiencing, which seems out of sync with where they think their country should be, she added.

At least 30,000 protesters marched through Mexico City's main street on Friday afternoon, also gathering in other Mexican cities in what government officials said could be the largest demonstration on record in the country for International Women's Day. They chanted and carried signs that read, I want to live, not just survive, and, Violence ends in wounds, ignorance ends in femicide.

Among the crowd was 55-year-old Lidia Florencio, who wore a shirt with the face of her daughter, Diana Velzquez Florencio, who was found dead on the side of the road near their home on the outskirts of Mexico City in 2017. after going out late at night.

Florencio said she had seen little action from authorities since her 24-year-old daughter was killed, so she joins other mothers in the march each year to push for justice. High levels of impunity in Mexico and throughout the region mean that cases like hers go unsolved.

There is no justice here, said Florencio. We have come out so that people can see that the state is not providing us with a life without violence. We keep getting killed.

For many on the march, Mexico's upcoming presidential election on June 2 inspires hope that things can change, as the two main presidential candidates are women. Others like Florencio expressed skepticism.

Even if a woman comes to power, it does not guarantee that they will protect women, she said. Candidates in their campaigns promise a lot and then when they come to office they turn their backs on us.

Protests erupted across the region, from Brazil to Mexico, with the vast majority of those on the streets being young women.

Local media reported that tens of thousands turned out to protest in Argentina, long the leader of regional feminist movements, where the demonstrations were characterized by a combative tone and a sharp rejection of Miley.

People painted purple and wearing green scarves, symbolizing the fight for abortion, flooded the country's capital, Buenos Aires, and other Argentine cities.

Since taking office in DecemberMilei has shut down both the women's affairs ministry and the national anti-discrimination agency, and on Wednesday told high school students in a speech that abortion is murder.

Miley posted words of support for International Women's Day on her social media on Friday morning. But just hours before the march, his government announced that the Hall of Women, inaugurated in 2009 to pay tribute to female figures in Argentine history, would be renamed the Hall of Heroes, with a presidential spokesman saying the old name it is probably also discriminatory to men.

Argentina's new government has fueled fears among many in the country's feminist movement that their recent victories in expanding abortion access and years of struggle could be lost within a few years.

It is very important to be here, to stand firm defending our rights, said 33-year-old protester Ivana Cialci in Buenos Aires. Here in Argentina, women's rights are at risk. We will not stop; we will continue to hit the road.

AP reporter Rey contributed from Buenos Aires, Argentina.

