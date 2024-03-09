International
Proposed reforms to 'no-dome' regime after March 2024 budget
On 6 March 2024, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt delivered his Budget speech and secured his place in the tax history books by announcing that the government would end 'non-dom' tax regime.
The government's published budget statement says the flat tax regime will be scrapped and replaced with a fairer system from April 2025, where new arrivals to the UK pay the same tax as everyone else after four years.
The budget speech was followed by the release of a policy document entitled: “Technical Note: Changes to the taxation of non-UK resident individuals” (“policy document”).
While the announcement is widely called a “WITHDRAWAL“ of the non-domestic regime, would more accurately be described as a substitute regime.
In general, successive governments have concluded that the offshore regime is valuable to the UK, as it encourages wealth creators to settle in the UK, resulting in tax revenue from people who might not otherwise decide to live or to invest there.
The chancellor of the exchequer echoed this sentiment when she stressed the importance of protecting the UK's appeal to international investors and stated that the new regime aims to introduce a system that is “fairer and more competitive with other countries”.
Indeed, the government's new proposals appear to have addressed the most perverse element of the current remittance basis regime, which encourages people to move to the UK but keep their wealth created outside our economy.
Under the new proposals, individuals will no longer be prevented from bringing their foreign earnings and benefits to the UK in the way they have been under the remittance basis regime.
Regime of foreign income and profits
Proposals affecting individuals
From 6 April 2025, the remittance basis regime will be abolished and replaced with a new domicile-based tax system, under which new arrivals to the UK, or individuals returning to the UK after at least 10 years abroad state, can choose not to be taxed on their foreign income or gains during the first four years of UK tax residence (FIG regime).
Opting into the FIG regime will result in the loss of personal allowances and the annual amount exempt from capital gains tax, as is the case for remittance basis users.
However, eligible individuals will not be taxed on their foreign income or profits, regardless of whether that income or those profits are brought into the UK.
They will also be able to take distributions from offshore trusts without paying UK tax on those distributions.
Current remittance basis users who have been in the UK for less than four tax years on 6 April 2024 will qualify for the FIG regime for the remainder of their first four years of UK tax residence.
Individuals who have been UK resident for four tax years on 6 April 2025 will not qualify for the FIG regime and will be subject to UK taxation on their worldwide income and gains as they arise. However, the following concessions are offered to “soften the blow“:
- For 2025/26 only, individuals moving from the remittance basis to the arising basis of taxation will only be subject to UK tax on 50% of their non-UK source income arising in 2025/26
- Individuals who have claimed migrant remittance basis and are neither resident nor deemed to be resident in the UK on 5 April 2025 will be able to elect to rebase a personally held foreign asset to its value on 5 April 2019 on expatriation use, provided they had the asset on April 5, 2019
- A so-called Temporary Repatriation Facility (TRF) will be available for 2025/26 and 2026/27. The TRF will allow individuals to bring into the UK income and gains before 6 April 2025 to which the remittance basis has been applied at a reduced tax rate of 12%. The TRF will not apply to foreign income and gains before 6 April 2025 created within trusts or trust structures. This measure includes a “relaxation“ of the rules for ordering mixed funds in order to simplify the process, but there are no details on this yet
Individuals returning to the UK who have spent a period of over 10 UK tax years overseas will be able to benefit from the FIG regime on their return.
In many cases, these individuals will have more favorable tax treatment under the new proposals than at present, this is particularly true for returning migrants domiciled in the UK and those who fall under the category of 'domiciled residents'. previous”.“ according to the current rules.
Proposals applicable to settlors and beneficiaries of offshore trust structures
The protections provided by the “sheltered domicile” regime introduced as part of the Finance Act (No.2) 2017 will be repealed with the result that income and benefits accruing to trustees of a resident interest trust will attributed to his UK resident. colony and, where the colony is not eligible for the FIG regime, are taxed in their hands on the basis arising.
Where a UK resident beneficiary receives a benefit from an offshore trust and is eligible for the FIG regime, the distribution or benefit will not be matched against the income and profits of the trust – thereby preventing income or profit laundering through UK distributions to resident beneficiaries in their first four years of UK tax residence.
The so-called “forward gift rules” will also be modified, although no details of the proposed modifications have been released.
UK resident beneficiaries who are not eligible for the FIG regime will be taxed on the basis of the benefits received from an offshore trust matching the income or profits of the trust.
Inheritance tax
The Government will enter into a consultation on moving from a domicile-based system for UK Inheritance Tax (IHT) to a residence-based system with effect from 6 April 2025. We await news on when it will be released consultation paper, but apparently it will be very soon.
Under the current system, UK domiciled and deemed domiciled individuals are within the scope of IHT on their worldwide holdings, while non-UK domiciled individuals are only within the scope of IHT on assets domiciled in the UK and certain categories of non-UK domestic assets. relating to residential real estate in the United Kingdom.
The new domicile-based system will bring all individuals within the scope of IHT on their worldwide assets after 10 years of UK tax residence (residence criteria) with the provision that once an individual meets residency criteria, they will remain within the scope of IHT. on their worldwide assets for 10 years after leaving the UK (tail provision).
The IHT consultation will look at various issues such as transitional provisions, length of residence criteria and tail insurance, any connecting factor other than domicile, gifts with reservation, domicile elections, former residents and the calculation of trust charges.
Trust property settled before 6 April 2025 that meets the current legislative requirements of “exempt property” will continue to be outside the scope of IHT on a 10-year anniversary or earlier exit from the trust.
The interplay between the gift with benefit reservation rules and exempt property trusts will remain unchanged so that the exempt property is not encumbered on the death of a settlor even if the settlor retains a benefit in the trust.
From 6 April 2025, where new trusts are elected, the importance of that settled property for IHT will depend on whether a settlor meets the “residence criteria” or “tail criteria” at the time the assets are settled and/or at 10 – anniversaries of the year or previous exits from the faith.
Effectively, the IHT status of the trust property will mirror that of its settlor.
What's next for non-domes and taxes?
These changes to the no-nonsense regime were described on Budget day by ITN political editor Robert Peston as shutting down one of the last vestiges of Thatcher's Britain.
It is a regime that the Labor governments of Blair and Brown continued with gusto and it has remained with us ever since. Will the changes now lead to a further exodus of non-doms?
In other words, tax practitioners and HMRC officials will have to get used to a world of tax planning without the use of the concept of “domicile”. It will be quite a difference.
The big unknown in all this is how a future Labor government will respond to these changes, assuming Labor wins the next general election.
Will they respect the proposed changes, or change them further? This unknown will not make it any easier for non-doms and their advisers to decide what action to take in response to the proposed changes.
|
