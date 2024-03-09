The Government wants the UK to have a fair and internationally competitive tax system, focused on attracting talented individuals and investment that contribute to the growth of the economy. The government has also repeatedly claimed that those with the broadest shoulders should contribute a little more.

The concept of domicile is outdated and encourages individuals to keep income and earnings offshore. The government is therefore modernizing the tax system by ending the current rules for UK domiciled or non-domiciled individuals from April 2025. The government is introducing a new regime based on domicile which comes into effect from April 2025. This is the latest modernization of the non-dom regime, following the 2017 government reforms, which removed permanent non-dom status.

The governments new approach will ensure we remain internationally competitive and attract the best international talent. New arrivals to the UK will benefit from 100 per cent UK tax relief on foreign income and gains for the first four years that they are tax resident here, and there will be a transitional arrangement in place for non- actual houses.

Those who have established links with the UK and benefit from our public services should contribute accordingly. Therefore, under the new system, anyone who has been tax resident in the UK for more than four years will pay UK tax on any foreign income and gains, as is the case for other UK residents.

This reform raises £2.7 billion a year until 2028-2929, which is on top of the current £8.5 billion non-domes pay in UK tax each year.

Non-domestics are individuals whose permanent home or domicile is considered to be outside the UK. The current non-doms regime is a favorable tax regime that allows non-doms who are resident in the UK to elect to use the expatriate remittances tax base. This means that while they pay tax on their UK income and profits in the same way as UK residents, they only pay tax on their foreign income or profits (FIG) when they are paid or brought to the UK.

This reform removes the preferential tax treatment based on residence status for all new foreign income and gains (FIG) arising from April 2025. This reform will repeal the non-resident tax base of immigrant remittances and replace it with with a modernized regime that is simpler and fairer.

For new arrivals who have a period of 10 consecutive years of non-residence, there will be full tax relief for a 4-year period of subsequent UK tax residence in the FIG that arises during this period 4-year period during which this money can be brought into the UK without an additional tax charge.

The reliefs will also benefit existing tax residents who have been tax residents for less than 4 tax years and are eligible for this scheme until the end of the 4th year of tax residence.

This is much simpler and more attractive than our current approach, as these individuals will be able to bring FIG to the UK without incurring any tax charges, encouraging them to spend and invest these funds in the UK.

Remittance-taxed countries are entitled to Overseas Working Day Relief (OWR) during their first 3 years of tax residence in the UK. OWR will be preserved and simplified under the new system.

Under the new system, regardless of where an individual is resident, and after the transitional arrangements (see below), anyone who has been tax resident in the UK for more than 4 years will pay UK tax on any newly born FIG, as is the case. for all other UK residents.

This new regime is more generous than countries without equivalent schemes and will be competitive with countries operating similar schemes for new residents.

Inheritance tax (IHT) liability also depends on residential status and the location of the assets. Under the current regime, no inheritance tax is payable on the non-UK assets of non-doms as long as they have been UK resident for 15 of the last 20 tax years. The Government will consult on how best to move IHT to a residence-based regime. To provide certainty for affected taxpayers, the treatment of non-UK assets placed in a trust by a non-UK resident before April 2025 will not change, so these will not be within the scope of the IHT regime in UK. No decisions have yet been taken on the detailed operation of the new system and we intend to consult on this in due course.

Transition from the old regime to the new simpler modern system

As these reforms represent a significant change for those existing non-doms affected, the government is announcing targeted transitional arrangements for existing non-doms. Will have: