Courtesy call to Prime Minister Kishida by External Affairs Minister Jaishankar of India

March 8, 2024



March 8, 2024

Prime Minister Kishida receives a courtesy call

(Photo: Office for Public Relations of the Cabinet)



Prime Minister Kishida receives a courtesy call

(Photo: Office for Public Relations of the Cabinet) On March 8, starting at 18:20 for about 20 minutes, Mr. KISHIDA Fumio, Prime Minister of Japan, received a courtesy call from H.T. Dr. S. Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India, who was visiting Japan as a guest. of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The summary of the courtesy call is as follows. At the outset, Prime Minister Kishida welcomed Foreign Minister Jaishankar's visit to Japan and congratulated him on the success of the G20 Summit in New Delhi in September last year.

Prime Minister Kishida also referred to the ever-improving Japan-India relationship and said that as the world faces an increasingly harsh and complex environment, the relationship with India is particularly important in guiding the international community towards cooperation. Prime Minister Kishida also expressed his desire to further advance cooperation towards the realization of a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific” with a focus on “rule of law” and “human dignity”. In response, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar appreciated the opportunity to pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Kishida. External Affairs Minister Jaishankar continued to express his desire to further deepen cooperation with Japan bilaterally and within the international community based on the good relations between the leaders of the two countries, taking into account the outcome of the Foreign Ministers of Japan and India . The dialogue.



