International Women's Day: UN chief launches plan to tackle entrenched bias

Equality is overdue; to achieve it, we must match the rhetoric with the sourcessaid the UN Secretary General Antônio Guterres. We must invest in women and girls, turbocharge and build a better world for all of us.

His girlfriend Plan to Accelerate Gender Equality across the UN system is committed to putting women and girls at the center of our work across the board.

We will support governments around the world to design and implement policies, budgets and investments that respond to the needs of women and girls.

Pushback against the global backlash

The new plan comes against a global backlash against women's rights that is threatening and sometimes reversing progress in developing and developed countries, he said, pointing to such egregious examples as Afghanistan's gender-based restrictions on schooling and work outside the home and the Gambia consideration. of legalizing the harmful practice of female genital mutilation.

of The global crises we face are hitting women and girls hardestfrom poverty and hunger to climate disasters, war and terror, he said.

Over the past year, harrowing reports have emerged on the impact of conflict on women and girls around the world, from evidence of rape and trafficking in Sudan for recent reports on sexual violence during the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

On the latest crisis, he highlighted a report by his Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict, Pramila Patten, in sexual violence and sexualized torture amid Hamas terror attacks in Israel, and reports of sexual violence against Palestinian prisoners, at a time when maternity services are crumbling in war-torn Gaza, where women and children make up the majority over 100,000 now killed and wounded.

Amid the displacement and bombing, more care for women and girls is urgently needed, according to UNRWA, which provides sanitation facilities in shelters like this one.

Against prejudice

However, targeted programs and quotas may be required to address strong biases and dismantle barriers to equalitysaid Mr. Guterres, asking Member States in the futureSummit of the Future in September to support proposals for metrics that go beyond gross domestic product (GDP).

GDP ignores the domestic work done by billions of women, while complementary metrics provide a more comprehensive and balanced picture, he explained.

In addition, addressing gender bias in poverty is critical, he added.

Equality is about 300 years away

At our current pace of change, full legal equality for women is about 300 years away, as is the end of child marriage, the UN chief said.

By 2030, it's over 340 million women and girls will continue to live in extreme povertyabout 18 million more than men and boys unless action is taken now.

This is an insult to women and girls and a drag on all our efforts to build a better world, he said. We should drastically increasing the pace of change.

The three priority areas of action

Emphasizing three priority areas for action to make investments in women and girls a reality, the Secretary-General said the first step is to urgently increase affordable and long-term financing for sustainable development.

The second step requires governments to prioritize equality for women and girls through efforts such as its newly launched plan, and the final area of ​​action is to increase the number of women in leadership positions, which can help spur investment. in policies and programs that meet the needs. of women and girls.

Colombian coffee farmer Deyanira Cordoba has learned about her economic rights and more from a UN Women project.

Poverty has a female face

Also addressing the commemoration, UN WomenExecutive Director Sima Bahous said that the values ​​and principles of the UN have never been more challenged than today.

Poverty has a female face, she said. When more women are economically empowered, economies grow.

Likewise, empowerment translates into helping families thrive along with peace and justice for allshe said, stressing that we need a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza now, as more than 9,000 women have been killed in Israeli attacks.

Going forward, the Future Summit provides an opportunity for women's voices to be heard and for further progress in empowering them towards a more peaceful future for all, including every woman and every girl.

Deputy General Secretary: Enough

Gender equality is absolutely non-negotiable, Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed said during a panel discussion.

Atrocities, tragedies, the burden of pain and sacrifice are every day, she said. We need to speak up about it and say enough is enough. It is enough in Gaza. It is enough in Sudan. Enough in Myanmar.

The progress made in the last 30 years has been a band-aid and action is needed closed the gender gap.

When we say peace and security, they were not in the room when discussing peace, she said, so how can you find lasting peace when those who suffer most from the lack of peace are not even in the room?

To change it, women must be empoweredfrom peace negotiations to innovative emerging technology.

We must negotiate at the table, she emphasized.

Participants in a discussion on how women contribute to peace in their communities in Indonesia.

Moderated by NBC news anchor Richard Lui, today's commemoration also featured keynote addresses from the President of the UN General Assembly, the chair of the Commission on the Status of Women (#CSW68), presentations by young entrepreneurs from Kenya and United States, a panel discussion with the UN Deputy Secretary-General, head of the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) and Deputy Executive Director Diene Keita of the UN reproductive health agency, UNFPA, and performances by Rockers on Broadway and the UN International School (UNIS) Senior Choir. Even actress Anne Hathaway sent a video message to mark the day.

Watch the event on UN Web TV here.