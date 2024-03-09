Some homeless children are now spending their entire childhoods in so-called temporary housing, while thousands of families have been housed there for more than a decade, according to alarming new evidence of a homelessness crisis spiraling out of control.

A London homeless family placed in temporary accommodation in 2000 is still there today, according to new research published by watchdog. Among the 50 or so local authorities known to have high numbers in temporary accommodation, almost 14,000 families have been in it for more than five years.

The findings have led to warnings that describing such accommodation as temporary has become, in fact, meaningless.

The revelations come after a budget in which the chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, was accused of choosing pre-election tax cuts to ease pressures that have led to record levels of homelessness and failing to ease a local government crisis that is crippling the capacity of councils. to help the homeless.

There are already calls for a change in the law to ensure there is a maximum length of time families can be in temporary accommodation.

Social workers have reported finding that some young children raised in such conditions had to learn to walk on a bed because their conditions were so cramped. The children were found to miss other key developmental stages, such as crawling due to lack of space.

Some families in the London boroughs of Westminster, Ealing, Brent, Camden, Enfield, Barnet, Haringey and Kensington and Chelsea have been in temporary accommodation for more than two decades, according to records released under the Freedom of Information Act.

More than one in five of those in temporary accommodation in London have been in it for at least five years – a sign of the capital's growing housing crisis as the cost of private rented accommodation continues to rise. The problem also extends to areas outside London.

One family in Dartford, Kent, had been in temporary accommodation since 2009, while some in Birmingham had been there since at least 2011. There were no records for the city before that date.

The longest temporary accommodation in Manchester was nine years.

Jack Shaw, an expert in local government who revealed the figures, said it was clear the housing system was failing to serve the thousands of families who have been stuck in temporary accommodation for too long.

The Government must do more to protect families in unsafe housing, including investing more in housebuilding and homelessness services run by local authorities.

Deputy Labor leader Angela Rayner said it was a shame the chancellor did not mention tackling the country's housing emergency in last weeks budget. Photo: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Angela Rayner, Labour's deputy leader, accused the government of failing to tackle the housing crisis during its 14 years in office.

Under this government oversight, children are growing up in temporary housing, coming home from school to do their homework on the bathroom floor of a hotel room and eating dinner sitting on their bed, she said. It's a shame the chancellor didn't mention solving the country's housing crisis in this week's budget.

The Liberal Democrats described the findings as embarrassing.

The news follows record numbers of homelessness in England. Between July and September last year, 109,000 homeless families were in temporary accommodation, a 10% increase in a single year. It included 142,490 children.

The number of homeless families with children staying in B&Bs rose 65.4% to 4,680 by the end of last September. At least half were there for longer than the six-week maximum set by law that families can stay in B&Bs.

Matthew Bolton, chief executive of Citizens UK, which is campaigning for a maximum stay on all temporary accommodation to be written into law, said thousands of children were being stolen through poor quality temporary accommodation which is not at all temporary.

We were campaigning for this at local level, persuading councils to improve standards and make urgent repairs, but we need government action, he said.

Citizens UK is calling on all parties to make ending child homelessness a top priority leading up to the next general election. This starts with a commitment to introduce and enforce improved standards in temporary accommodation and to set a legal limit on the length of time people can be stuck there.

Darren Rodwell, housing spokesman for the Local Government Association, said the figures illustrate the scale of the housing challenges we face across the country. However, he said the best solution was to give councils the powers and resources to build more of the truly affordable homes.

It is disappointing that the Budget missed a key opportunity to allow councils to keep 100% of right-to-buy sales bills in perpetuity, which would have gone some way towards replenishing the council's stock of social housing, he said.

Polly Neate, chief executive of housing charity Shelter, said the housing emergency was spiraling out of control.

She added: The Chancellor could have used his budget to end homelessness but he chose to do nothing. It would make moral and economic sense to invest in building social housing. 90,000 social rented homes a year would stop families ending up in harmful temporary accommodation for years, which are often miles from schools, jobs and support networks.

However, the government said that although some families were in temporary accommodation for long periods, in most cases this was in suitable properties while they waited for permanent accommodation.

A spokesperson for the Department for Housing, Housing and Communities said: Temporary accommodation is a vital safety net to ensure families are not left without a roof over their heads. The figures show that the majority of families who have been in temporary accommodation for long periods of time live in council-owned properties or in private rental sector homes leased by the local authority.

This provides a suitable home while families wait for settled accommodation and councils have a responsibility to help families find this as quickly as possible.

That's why we're giving them $1.2 billion over three years through the Homelessness Prevention Grant, and our $11.5 billion affordable homes program will go further to provide thousands more affordable homes to rent and to shop across the country.