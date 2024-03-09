Celebrating International Women's Day – Babcock International

The defense industry can often be perceived as male-dominated, but International Women's Day is a chance to reflect on our continued progress to make Babcock a workplace where everyone can thrive.

We continued to work towards equal gender representation, which starts with encouraging and empowering girls to consider STEM careers and goes towards our goal of 30% of our senior leadership being women by 2025.

At Babcock we understand that Inclusion is a choice and we choose inclusion. We believe in the value of engaging different perspectives and working with people from different backgrounds, cultures and approaches to improve our work environment and drive our business performance.

Being an inclusive employer makes us a better business. It enables everyone who works for us to contribute fully, means we can attract more diverse talent and expand our talent pool, and helps us be competitive in the market. By choosing inclusion, we are creating the foundation to support our people and enable our commercial success.

To mark International Women's Day, perspectives from our people were shared on the importance of gender balance at Babcock and our wider industry, as well as some top tips for those starting their careers.

Jessica, Head of Commercial Controls, Security and Facilities, Australia:

For those starting their careers at Babcock, my advice is to advocate for yourself and others. Look for opportunities to go above and beyond and become an advocate for your achievements as well as those of your female colleagues. It's important to showcase your accomplishments and those of other women in your field. Often, women tend to downplay their successes, but it's essential to promote yourself and others in a semi-humble but confident way.

Nez, Integration Manager, New Zealand:

Gender balance at Babcock is integral to fostering an inclusive and innovative work environment. Embracing diversity not only brings a variety of perspectives and ideas, but also enhances creativity and problem solving. It is essential to the success and sustainability of the company. In the wider context of the industry, promoting gender balance contributes to breaking stereotypes, creating equal opportunities and ultimately fostering progress. By ensuring a gender-balanced workforce, we empower individuals to thrive, thereby enriching the industry. Babcock's commitment to gender balance reflects its commitment to creating a workplace where everyone can reach their full potential.

Holly, Communications Officer, Canada:

For those starting their career journey, I would advise to embrace challenges, seek out mentors and recognize the unique perspective they bring to the table. Remember, you are the future and your voice matters a lot.

Audrey, technical crew member, France:

Nothing distinguishes a man from a woman in our professions, women are relatively underrepresented, but they have nothing to envy their colleagues in the field. The day we achieve equality, we will be able to see without prejudice that men and women are equally qualified and competent for the same task, but with different sensitivities based on the diversity of our personal experiences.

Sarah, Head of Supply Chain, Australia:

True equality is being able to have a seat at the table no matter who you are, for Babcock who goes even further in that we want to hear from every individual who has something valuable to contribute. At a time when defense spending is rising across the globe, the wider industry is looking for people to level up the way we work and support our customers. The only way this can be successfully achieved is by having a balanced contribution from all genders involved, to which Babcock is sincerely committed.