International
Celebrating International Women's Day – Babcock International
March 8, 2024
The defense industry can often be perceived as male-dominated, but International Women's Day is a chance to reflect on our continued progress to make Babcock a workplace where everyone can thrive.
We continued to work towards equal gender representation, which starts with encouraging and empowering girls to consider STEM careers and goes towards our goal of 30% of our senior leadership being women by 2025.
At Babcock we understand that Inclusion is a choice and we choose inclusion. We believe in the value of engaging different perspectives and working with people from different backgrounds, cultures and approaches to improve our work environment and drive our business performance.
Being an inclusive employer makes us a better business. It enables everyone who works for us to contribute fully, means we can attract more diverse talent and expand our talent pool, and helps us be competitive in the market. By choosing inclusion, we are creating the foundation to support our people and enable our commercial success.
To mark International Women's Day, perspectives from our people were shared on the importance of gender balance at Babcock and our wider industry, as well as some top tips for those starting their careers.
Jessica, Head of Commercial Controls, Security and Facilities, Australia:
For those starting their careers at Babcock, my advice is to advocate for yourself and others. Look for opportunities to go above and beyond and become an advocate for your achievements as well as those of your female colleagues. It's important to showcase your accomplishments and those of other women in your field. Often, women tend to downplay their successes, but it's essential to promote yourself and others in a semi-humble but confident way.
Nez, Integration Manager, New Zealand:
Gender balance at Babcock is integral to fostering an inclusive and innovative work environment. Embracing diversity not only brings a variety of perspectives and ideas, but also enhances creativity and problem solving. It is essential to the success and sustainability of the company. In the wider context of the industry, promoting gender balance contributes to breaking stereotypes, creating equal opportunities and ultimately fostering progress. By ensuring a gender-balanced workforce, we empower individuals to thrive, thereby enriching the industry. Babcock's commitment to gender balance reflects its commitment to creating a workplace where everyone can reach their full potential.
Holly, Communications Officer, Canada:
For those starting their career journey, I would advise to embrace challenges, seek out mentors and recognize the unique perspective they bring to the table. Remember, you are the future and your voice matters a lot.
Audrey, technical crew member, France:
Nothing distinguishes a man from a woman in our professions, women are relatively underrepresented, but they have nothing to envy their colleagues in the field. The day we achieve equality, we will be able to see without prejudice that men and women are equally qualified and competent for the same task, but with different sensitivities based on the diversity of our personal experiences.
Sarah, Head of Supply Chain, Australia:
True equality is being able to have a seat at the table no matter who you are, for Babcock who goes even further in that we want to hear from every individual who has something valuable to contribute. At a time when defense spending is rising across the globe, the wider industry is looking for people to level up the way we work and support our customers. The only way this can be successfully achieved is by having a balanced contribution from all genders involved, to which Babcock is sincerely committed.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.babcockinternational.com/news/celebrating-international-womens-day/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Google engineer fired for protesting Israeli project
- Celebrating International Women's Day – Babcock International
- Suna is committed to abolishing national insurance altogether
- Wrexham: Meet the actor who moved to New York to find work
- EGR Hockey advances to the D3 final, Reeths-Puffer falls to DCC
- Fashion show to showcase a new business that the owners say will revolutionize the way people approach formal dressing
- Revealed: Homeless children spend lifetimes in temporary accommodation in England | Homeless
- PTI founder Imran Khan's overall health good: lawyer
- PM Modi gives maximum likes to new age influencers | News from India
- Bollywood beauty. A Senn mystery. Andy Travis
- Virtual reality fitness brand designs immersive workouts
- Morning earthquake shakes Elgin