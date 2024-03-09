International
World News In Brief: Rights violations in Iran, Haiti chaos grows, prison reform faces pandemic threat
Report for Human Rights Council said that the violations and crimes under international law committed in the protests caused by the death of Jina Mahsa Amini in September 2022 include extrajudicial and unlawful killings and killings, unnecessary and disproportionate use of force, arbitrary deprivation of liberty, torture, rape, disappearance by force. and gender persecution.
These acts are part of a widespread and systematic attack directed against the civilian population in Iran, namely women, girls, boys and men, who have demanded freedom, equality, dignity and accountability, said Sara Hossain, head of the Mission for the Situation of Facts. .
We call on the government to immediately stop the repression of those involved in peaceful protests, especially women and girls.
Unlawful death
The protests in Iran were sparked by the death of Ms. Aminis by the so-called morality police. She was arrested for disobeying Iran's mandatory hijab laws.
The mission found that physical violence in custody led to her unlawful death and that the government actively obscured the truth and denied justice.
Reliable figures suggest this 551 protesters were killed by security forces, among them at least 49 women and 68 children. Most of the deaths were caused by firearms, including rifles.
The mission found that security forces used unnecessary and disproportionate force, which resulted in the unlawful killing and wounding of protesters. They confirmed that a pattern of severe injuries to the eyes of the protesters had blinded many women, men and children, calling them for life.
Experts appointed by the UN Human Rights Council also found evidence of extrajudicial killings.
Concern grows as chaos continues in Haiti
The UN remains deeply concerned by the rapidly deteriorating security situation amid ongoing gang violence and police clashes in parts of the capital Port-au-Prince, the UN spokesman said on Friday.
Stphane Dujarric said the Haitian National Police had been able to repel coordinated gang attacks on key infrastructure, including the national airport.
However, we are very concerned about reports of gangs trespassing and looting the Port-au-Prince seaport, where operations have been stalled for days.
UN chief Antnio Guterres reiterated his call on the government and all national actors to agree on immediate steps to advance the political process leading to elections.
International force
He also reiterated the need for urgent international action, including immediate financial support for the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission, which is desperately needed to address the insecurity in Haiti.
Mr Dujarric said the UN chief of staff had been invited to attend a meeting organized by regional body CARICOM on Monday in Kingston, Jamaica, aimed at strengthening support for the restoration of democratic institutions in Haiti as soon as possible. possible.
In a statement released on Friday, the UN Team said that gender-based violence protection and services have been reduced or suspended for security and access reasons. They reported that if the violence continued in the capital area, 3,000 pregnant women could be denied access to essential health care.
On Thursday the World Food Program (WFP) and its partners managed to distribute food to over 7,000 people.
UN torture experts call for pandemic-proof prisons
An independent UN expert on Friday called on the states to review prison management practices and policies to ensure compliance with human rights standards as countries face the need to adapt to environmental challenges and the looming threat of future pandemics.
Many people are incarcerated, for long periods of time, in overcrowded facilities. The link between poverty and imprisonment is clear as people from disadvantaged or marginalized communities are far more likely to be imprisoned than other socio-economic groups, said Alice Jill Edwards, UN Special Rapporteur on Torture.
On a wide scale REPORT at the Human Rights Council, Ms. Edwards examined the ongoing challenges in prison management, as well as emerging issues that require strategic planning such as climate change and future health pandemics.
Under pressure
Significant challenges facing prisons are found in some form in almost every country, the expert said. Prisons are under pressure from high demands, insufficient resources and understaffing, and as a result conditions are often unsafe and inhumane.
The expert appointed by the UN Human Rights Council found that many prisoners serve long sentences in deplorable conditions, with limited access to education or vocational skills.
The widespread neglect of prisons and prisoners in countries around the world has a significant social impact, exacerbating poverty and the likelihood of recidivism, and ultimately failing to keep the public safe, she said.
Special Rapporteurs and other independent rights experts are not UN staff, receive no salary for their work, and are independent of any government or organization.
