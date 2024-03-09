Poland's foreign minister says the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine is not unthinkable





Warsaw, Poland — Poland's foreign minister says the presence of NATO forces is not unthinkable and that he appreciates the French president for not ruling out the idea. Radek Sikorski made the remark during a debate on the 25th anniversary of Poland's accession to NATO in the Polish parliament on Friday, and the Foreign Ministry tweeted the comments later in English. They reflect a larger European debate over how to help Ukraine, as Russia has gained some momentum on the battlefield and Kiev is running out of ammunition. The US Congress is withholding aid that Ukraine says it critically needs to keep the Russians at bay, putting more pressure on Europe to respond to the war that has shattered peace on the continent. Last month, French President Emmanuel Macron said the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine could not be ruled out, a comment that broke a taboo among allies and sparked outrage from other leaders. French officials later tried to play down Macron's remarks and play down the backlash, insisting on the need to send a clear signal to Russia that it cannot win its war in Ukraine. The Kremlin has warned that if NATO sends combat troops, a direct conflict between the alliance and Russia would be inevitable. Russian President Vladimir Putin said such a move would risk a global nuclear conflict. Poland's prime minister, Donald Tusk, was among those European leaders who initially ruled out sending troops to Ukraine after Macron's comments, saying: Poland does not plan to send its troops to Ukrainian territory. But less than two weeks later, Sikorski had another pitch. The presence of #NATO forces in Ukraine is not unthinkable,” he said, according to the Foreign Ministry's tweet. He said he appreciated Macron's initiative because it is about Putin's fears, not ours. fear of Putin. Sikorski's remark is part of a broader shift to align with Macron's position, wrote Phillips OBrien, a professor of strategic studies at the University of St. Andrews, Scotland. The issue of sending European forces to help Ukraine was never an issue to dismiss, it was always a possibility, O'Brien wrote in an emailed analysis to subscribers on Saturday. In fact it has become more so since the US withdrew and withdrew aid. Europe is now faced with a terrible dilemma of whether Ukraine can run out of ammunition, or step in and help Ukraine more directly. Polish President Andrzej Duda and Tusk will travel to Washington for a meeting at the White House on Tuesday, a visit the Poles hope they can use to push the United States to do more to help Ukraine. Poland is a NATO member along the alliance's eastern flank, with Ukraine across its eastern border. The country has been under Russian control in the past, and fears are high that if Russia wins in Ukraine, it could then target other countries in a region that Moscow sees as its sphere of interest.

