Horrific Oakland AC Transit bus crash injures 16, 1 hospitalized





OAKLAND — An AC Transit Tempo bus was hit head-on by a car that swerved into its lane after colliding with another vehicle in Oakland Friday afternoon, injuring 16 people, a transit spokesman said. The rapid transit bus was northbound on International Boulevard at 54th Avenue when the crash occurred, transit spokesman Robert Lyles said. Oakland AC Transit bus crash KPIX

Twelve people were on the bus, including the driver, he said. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known, but all appeared to be standing and conscious before being taken for medical examination and possible treatment, he said. The drivers of a Chrysler 300 sedan and a Toyota Prius were injured, but only one was taken to the hospital, police told KPIX late Friday night. The Chrysler was southbound on International Boulevard at an unknown speed when it collided with the Toyota as it attempted to turn left onto 54th Avenue, Lyles said. Oakland AC Transit bus crash KPIX

The out-of-control Chrysler crossed a raised center median and into the dedicated bus lane, where it collided with the bus, he said. The AC Transit route, known as Line 1T, has dedicated lanes and central boarding stations along most of its corridor between Oakland and San Leandro. Speaking through an interpreter, Daniel Gaeta said he saw the crash and the aftermath. He told KPIX he saw at least one of the cars going approximately 100 mph. “Our organization has held two vigils for the people who have been killed here at 54th and International,” said Bryan Culbertson with Traffic Violence Rapid Response. According to the Culbertson organization, International Boulevard has seen 18 fatal traffic accidents over the past two years, and this is one of the deadliest intersections. Speed ​​is to blame for many accidents. “It's almost every block, every light,” Culbertson said. “There are people going down at top speed, running red lights. It's extremely dangerous.” KPIX correspondent Andrea Nakano contributed to this report More from CBS News

More from CBS News

