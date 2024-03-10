Celebrate International Women's Day: meet Theresa Johnson

(COLORADO SPRINGS) Walking into the downtown YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, it's hard to imagine the space empty as voices echo throughout the building and community members passionately participate in their workouts. However, this lively atmosphere was not always a reality. During the pandemic, membership dropped and programs were empty.

“Covid was tough on the YMCA, in the span of a few months, we lost over 70% of our members, our sports program went to zero, our camps went to zero,” said Brian Burns, Metro Board Chairman to YMCA of Pikes Pikes Region.

However, Theresa Johnson's dedication and positivity would help breathe new life into the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region and ensure its revival.

“It was a very challenging time and I think for someone who wasn't as strong as Teresa, they might not have had the heart for it and it would have been easy for them to give up. [but] that wasn't, that wasn't Theresa,” Burns said.

Her hard work and upbeat attitude during one of the most difficult times was widely recognized, serving as inspirational qualities that motivate those around her and significantly contributing to the success of YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region as it flourishes today.

“Before a few years behind schedule, we're now back up to 98% of our pre-COVID numbers,” Burns said. “The sport is full. They are at capacity, the summer camps are at capacity, and Theresa has done that, leading a much smaller management team than we had before the pandemic.”

Johnson serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and in May she will commemorate 12 years of dedicated service to the southern Colorado community.

“Most of the people who work here are passionate about what they do,” Johnson said. “When they come to work, it's a pleasure. We talk about big things; we talk about impacting children's lives, families' lives, and working with seniors… I mean, when you can talk about those kinds of things on a regular basis, it's not work, it's fun, it's great . I like it.”

In reaching this point in her career, Johnson reflected on her upbringing and the valuable lessons her mother, Carmela Gonzales, instilled in her at a young age.

“My mother was from Panama in Central America,” Johnson said. “She came here in May 1952, she had a third grade education. Eventually there were eight children. I'm the youngest of eight, and all of us are still alive and kicking, so it's great.”

In further describing her mother, it was clear that Gonzales had a strong drive and passion to ensure the best future for her children, working towards the American dream by starting her own business.

“She went through the whole process of becoming an American citizen and opened her own business,” Johnson said. “She opened a barber shop in Antioch, Tennessee, and after that, she opened another one at the National Guard Armory in Nashville, closed the first one, opened the second one.”

When asked what words she would say to her mother, Johnson said, “I'm very thankful for her. I'm very thankful that she came to the United States, gave us a better life, wanting to give a better life and by working hard, and showing us that whoever you are, you have to wake up, you have to show up and you have to get the job done.”

Johnson's story is just one of many to be heard on International Women's Day, a celebration of extraordinary women who have paved the way for success, regardless of scale.

“Celebrate the women who made a difference in your life, who show up every day when you get up, who, you know, make your breakfast if you're a kid. Yeah, that puts you to bed, that you stories you know, that you brush your hair, whatever, or celebrate all the women in your life.”

Serving the southern Colorado community, Johnson realized how special she is and found inspiration in the people she interacted with every day.

“So there's a great giving heart in this community, and the YMCA has been very well received in this community, and we do a lot of great work,” Johnson said. “It's the staff, like I said, they show up, they know what they're doing they make a difference and that inspires them every day, it inspires us all.”