Elon's International Women's Day panelists encourage inclusion, support





Hosted by the Elon Gender and LGBTQIA Center, Elon students, faculty and Alamance County residents came together to celebrate International Women's Day with a panel discussion focused on inclusion. The three panelists, Crystal Cavalier-Keck Ashlie Thomas and Kristen Powers, discussed the importance of creating safe spaces for other people within their communities on March 7 at the Lakeside Meeting Rooms. This year's theme for International Women's Day was Inspiring Inclusion. Cavalier-Keck, an I indigenous activist and founder of the environmental justice and community building organization known as 7 Service Instructions works with members of indigenous groups to promote healing through connection with their cultures. For most of her life, Cavalier-Keck said she put others first; however, when her stress began to take a toll on her health, she learned that having other leaders to support her was essential to her community's success. We are all leaders because I am empowering you to be leaders, Cavalier-Keck said. You just can't have a leader. This is not what leadership looks like. Charlotte Pfabe | Elon News Network Elon students, faculty and Alamance County residents participated in a March 7 panel discussion centered around inclusion.

The importance of helping others while also allowing others to help echoed among the three panelists. Thomas, who is the creator of the brand Gardener Moka , teaches people how to grow their own food and protects food security in rural communities. She said she recently learned how to put herself first and let others help her. I began to realize that as a woman, I can show up in the community and let my community show up for me, Thomas said. I deserve to be a delicate flower that can act in strength and power. Growing up as a black woman, Thomas also said she learned to be tough while also being considerate of everyone around her. I come from a community of faith, where as a woman, you have to be humble, serve others and really put your own needs first, Thomas said. As a black woman, I have to be stronger, I have to be able to keep it going, I have to carry the burdens of the world, but at the same time keep the faith. Powers works with formerly incarcerated women and provides housing and transitional employment through her role as a woman executive director of Kindness Farm . She believes the empathy her staff shows her comes from understanding what it's like to not have support as women. Charlotte Pfabe | Elon News Network Elon University President Connie Book encourages women to speak openly about their achievements during Elon's International Women's Day panel discussion on March 7.

Elon University President Connie Book also attended the event and said it's important for women to be open about their achievements. I think it's important for us as women to speak out about our accomplishments, to own our space, to know that this is our space, Book said.

