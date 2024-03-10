International
Sedona International Film Festival names 2024 winners
The 30th anniversary of the Sedona International Film Festival wrapped up on Saturday, March 2, and among the grand prize winners of the nearly 150 films screened over the nine days of the festival was Robert Shields: My Life as a Robot, which won two awards best. Documentary and the Marion Herrman Excellence in Filmmaking Award.
Director Christian Carions' Driving Madeleine, about a woman who revisits important places in her life with a taxi driver on the way to her new home on the other side of Paris, won the Fest's Best Narrative Award.
Wendie Malick also received the Outstanding Actress Award for 7,000 Miles, Randal Kleiser received the Lifetime Achievement Award for Directing, and Gary Mule Deer received the Lifetime Achievement Award for Comedy.
Malick was recognized for the emotional range of her performance in the Amy Glazer-directed film as Meli Standish, a woman with Lewy body dementia who might as well be legendary aviator Amelia Earhart.
The distance between Earhart the private individual and Earhart the public figure was part of the reason Malick took the role.
I think that's true for so many people who are public figures, and [Glazer] talk about it in [7000 Miles]Malick said. [Earharts] the man was a great public relations guy and they realized that in order for her to get the money to do what she wanted to do, they had to make her look like a glamorous cat and look effortlessly comfortable on the world stage. When in fact, she wrote a lot of poetry. She, I think, was probably shy and didn't like the attention. She was driven and focused. But all those external things, I think, were what, in our minds, would make him want to retire from the world stage because it was too much.
In the film, we talked about how you become this creature that belongs to the world and you no longer belong to yourself, you lose your sense of independence and being your own person when you enter the scene, and I understand a little bit about that being. an actor.
One of the major narrative themes within 7000 Miles is the determination to accomplish unfinished goals. Veteran actor Ray Abruzzo, whose credits include The Sopranos and The Practice, said he sees growth coming from the SIFF experience.
This has been long [professional] trip for me, said Abruzzo. I have been on this flight for a long time. So I really don't know what's ahead. But I always want to do more theater. I always like to be more challenged in theater, I just finished four months of a show that was very challenging. But you always want to expand, do more work and do something new that you haven't done before [thats] deeper. Stay challenged.
Glazer said she intends to continue challenging herself in her next project, A Man Walks Into A Hardware Store.
It's about a man who walks into a hardware store to buy smoke detectors, and you don't know why [but] turns out he has this history, Glazer said. You are in his head and in his mind he still thinks that his wife and his daughter are alive, and he can protect them. I came across it during the pandemic, when everyone was isolated. It spoke to me and is an interesting character study. The core of any film I'm interested in making is the character. My brother always reminds me that character is destiny If you understand the character, the plot point somehow unfolds.
Other award winners at SIFF this year included To Kill a Tiger, Best Documentary; Tokyo Cowboy, Best Feature Narrative Drama; and the Truth Award, Best International Documentary.
To Kill a Tiger is the story of Ranji, a farmer in rural India, who takes on the fight of his life when he seeks justice for his 13-year-old daughter, the victim of a horrific sexual assault in the village, the press release said. of SIFF. . Tokyo Cowboy follows brash Japanese businessman Hideki, who convinces his bosses in Tokyo that he can turn an unprofitable cattle farm in the US into a premiere performing asset. The Price of Truth is a harrowing documentary about Nobel Peace Prize winner Dmitry Muratov, editor of what had been Russia's last independent newspaper, whose vision was permanently damaged when a masked assailant doused him with paint wearing acetone on his face. The attack did not stop his commitment to protecting the importance of free speech.
One of the most common struggles for independent filmmakers is the anxiety of being in limbo after a film is finished but still looking for a distribution deal, which is why events like SIFF are critical.
You work so hard on a film, and then it's finished, and it still hasn't gotten distribution, and you're alone [asking yourself], Did this happen? Glazer said. Then you come to a film festival that is so welcoming and filled with film lovers and people who are interested and engaged in history with a leader like SIFF Executive Director Patrick [Schweiss], you go, Oh, okay. Now I know why we did it. There are people out there and they will find [your work]. If you build it, they will come. [SIFF] is living proof of this.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.redrocknews.com/2024/03/09/sedona-international-film-festival-names-its-2024-winners/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Women's tennis will take on Georgia State and SCAD-Savannah in the Sunday Doubleheader
- Sedona International Film Festival names 2024 winners
- President Joko Widodo's son-in-law is considered by the Gerindra Party as a candidate for regency in 2024
- “He was happy at the end of his life”
- 2022 champion Taylor Fritz boss ahead of Alejandro Tabilo
- South Carolina was hit by a strange earthquake that was felt by nearly a thousand people
- Update on the 2024 campaign
- After 21 years in power, Erdogan declares that “this election is my last election”
- US senators make new effort to make daylight saving time permanent
- New entertainment pop-up in Silverthorne offers visitors a larger-than-life movie experience
- Jesse Minter explains why he left for Chargers
- Union IT Minister's message to Google, Microsoft and Facebook: Start taking responsibility for what you publish