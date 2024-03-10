Sedona International Film Festival names 2024 winners

Patrick Forbes, director of The Price of Truth, is interviewed by Carol Kahn in the media room of the Sedona International Film Festival at Yavapai Community College on Wednesday, February 28. Forbes spoke about the courage of Dmitry Muratov, editor-in-chief of the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta and winner of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, who was the subject of his documentary. David Jolkovski/Larson Newspapers

The 30th anniversary of the Sedona International Film Festival wrapped up on Saturday, March 2, and among the grand prize winners of the nearly 150 films screened over the nine days of the festival was Robert Shields: My Life as a Robot, which won two awards best. Documentary and the Marion Herrman Excellence in Filmmaking Award.

Director Christian Carions' Driving Madeleine, about a woman who revisits important places in her life with a taxi driver on the way to her new home on the other side of Paris, won the Fest's Best Narrative Award.

Wendie Malick also received the Outstanding Actress Award for 7,000 Miles, Randal Kleiser received the Lifetime Achievement Award for Directing, and Gary Mule Deer received the Lifetime Achievement Award for Comedy.

Sedona Media Services on-camera host and producer Tonya June Moore announces the Directors' Choice Award winners. Video courtesy Sedona International Film Festival – YouTube

Malick was recognized for the emotional range of her performance in the Amy Glazer-directed film as Meli Standish, a woman with Lewy body dementia who might as well be legendary aviator Amelia Earhart.

The distance between Earhart the private individual and Earhart the public figure was part of the reason Malick took the role.

I think that's true for so many people who are public figures, and [Glazer] talk about it in [7000 Miles]Malick said. [Earharts] the man was a great public relations guy and they realized that in order for her to get the money to do what she wanted to do, they had to make her look like a glamorous cat and look effortlessly comfortable on the world stage. When in fact, she wrote a lot of poetry. She, I think, was probably shy and didn't like the attention. She was driven and focused. But all those external things, I think, were what, in our minds, would make him want to retire from the world stage because it was too much.

In the film, we talked about how you become this creature that belongs to the world and you no longer belong to yourself, you lose your sense of independence and being your own person when you enter the scene, and I understand a little bit about that being. an actor.

Amy Glazer's 7000 Miles-directed cast and crew host a Q&A during the 2024 Sedona International Film Festival. Video courtesy Sedona International Film Festival – YouTube

One of the major narrative themes within 7000 Miles is the determination to accomplish unfinished goals. Veteran actor Ray Abruzzo, whose credits include The Sopranos and The Practice, said he sees growth coming from the SIFF experience.

This has been long [professional] trip for me, said Abruzzo. I have been on this flight for a long time. So I really don't know what's ahead. But I always want to do more theater. I always like to be more challenged in theater, I just finished four months of a show that was very challenging. But you always want to expand, do more work and do something new that you haven't done before [thats] deeper. Stay challenged.

The cast and crew of “Dancing Through The Shadow” host a Q&A during the 2024 Sedona International Film Festival. Video courtesy Sedona International Film Festival – YouTube

Glazer said she intends to continue challenging herself in her next project, A Man Walks Into A Hardware Store.

It's about a man who walks into a hardware store to buy smoke detectors, and you don't know why [but] turns out he has this history, Glazer said. You are in his head and in his mind he still thinks that his wife and his daughter are alive, and he can protect them. I came across it during the pandemic, when everyone was isolated. It spoke to me and is an interesting character study. The core of any film I'm interested in making is the character. My brother always reminds me that character is destiny If you understand the character, the plot point somehow unfolds.

SIFF Executive Director Patrick Schweiss and publicist Steve Carr are interviewed by Carol Kahn in the Sedona International Film Festival media room at Yavapai Community College on Wednesday, February 28. After working together at the film festival for 20 years, Carr will retire this year. David Jolkovski/Larson Newspapers

Other award winners at SIFF this year included To Kill a Tiger, Best Documentary; Tokyo Cowboy, Best Feature Narrative Drama; and the Truth Award, Best International Documentary.

To Kill a Tiger is the story of Ranji, a farmer in rural India, who takes on the fight of his life when he seeks justice for his 13-year-old daughter, the victim of a horrific sexual assault in the village, the press release said. of SIFF. . Tokyo Cowboy follows brash Japanese businessman Hideki, who convinces his bosses in Tokyo that he can turn an unprofitable cattle farm in the US into a premiere performing asset. The Price of Truth is a harrowing documentary about Nobel Peace Prize winner Dmitry Muratov, editor of what had been Russia's last independent newspaper, whose vision was permanently damaged when a masked assailant doused him with paint wearing acetone on his face. The attack did not stop his commitment to protecting the importance of free speech.

One of the most common struggles for independent filmmakers is the anxiety of being in limbo after a film is finished but still looking for a distribution deal, which is why events like SIFF are critical.

You work so hard on a film, and then it's finished, and it still hasn't gotten distribution, and you're alone [asking yourself], Did this happen? Glazer said. Then you come to a film festival that is so welcoming and filled with film lovers and people who are interested and engaged in history with a leader like SIFF Executive Director Patrick [Schweiss], you go, Oh, okay. Now I know why we did it. There are people out there and they will find [your work]. If you build it, they will come. [SIFF] is living proof of this.