International
International students join the church choir | News, Sports, Jobs
YOUNGSTOWN – Several international students working on master's degrees in music performance and nursing degrees are sharing their musical and vocal talents as part of the choir at St. Patrick on the south side of town.
Kris Harper, choir director, said the students have been part of the choir since last fall and will perform for St. Patrick's Day and the Easter season.
The choir has new members who are international college students, including a parish in Pakistan that is also named for St. Patrick.
Two Youngstown State University graduates — Wilhelmine Maria Loe, 24, of Indonesia, and Xiao Yu Xing, 25, of China, both of Youngstown — hold bachelor's degrees in music performance.
Both have performed at the church, with Loe on piano and organ, and Xiao on euphonium, and have been participating since last fall when Harper contacted them to see if they would be available to join the choir.
Loe has performed at the church three times and Xiao once.
“We enjoy this. It gives us experience performing in front of a group. We are familiar with the other international students who play at this church. I am Catholic, so this was a great opportunity for me. Loe said, noting that she has also performed at St. Columba as a member of the choir.
Xiao said Harper invited him to attend as well, and he was pleased to see so many international students.
Loe said music is her calling.
“It's nice to be able to share music with people, which I'm passionate about.” Loe said that with her Catholic background, she knows what to expect in Catholic churches.
Both said networking has allowed them to connect with many churches in the Youngstown area to gain experience.
“Everyone has been very nice and kind to us. We want to give back. This is a great benefit to us being here. It helps me grow in my confidence, interact with people and learn more about the culture.” Loe said.
“It's important that we show people our music.” Xiao said.
NURSING STUDENTS
Harper said the nursing students are working on their master's degree from Rio Grande University online. The students are from Zimbabwe, Ghana, Pakistan and Nigeria.
They started coming to the church in January to be part of the choir, Harper said. They plan to stay for three years while they work toward degrees.
Rose Konadu Osei from Ghana said the group comes to church every Sunday.
Sharoon Naseen from Pakistan said he was excited to join the choir in Youngstown because he is part of a choir at his church in Pakistan, which is also St. Patrick's.
“People at church have been very supportive,” he said.
Naseen said, upon his arrival in Youngstown, he looked for parishes and found St. Patrick's on Oak Hill Avenue. He came for a visit, took pictures to send home, then showed members of the local congregation pictures of his home parish.
Abigail Atta Yeboah from Ghana said being part of the church choir has proved a unique experience.
Harper said international students have spouses and families back home.
Raymond Zimtam from Ghana said he is excited to be in the church.
“There's a sense of belonging here,” he said.
The church choir members are delighted to have additional singers.
Kathy Zimmermann of Pennsylvania said the experience is “reciprocal.
“They are sharing with us how much they love it and we enjoy having them here. When I first saw Abigail here, she was beaming and smiling. She was an incredible joy.” Zimmermann said.
Do you have an interesting story? Email Bob Coupland at [email protected].
|
Sources
2/ https://www.tribtoday.com/news/local-news/2024/03/international-students-join-churchs-choir/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- International students join the church choir | News, Sports, Jobs
- 'No one can make us call Hamas a terrorist group,' says Turkey's Erdogan Firstpost
- CAA regular-season women's champion Stony Brook rallies to spoil William & Mary's home finale – Daily Press
- Paris 2024 Attention! Skitmaker Mr. Macaroni comes for table tennis gold [VIDEO]
- New York fashion show features models with Down syndrome
- Help Beginner node-red / Custom Google Home Alarm – Node-RED
- David Baddiel: Saying there is a 'mindset' in London is 'just inflammatory'
- Obesity drugs like Wegovy are intended for long-term use, but some people may want to stop them.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates expanded Terminal 1 of Delhi Airport
- British Oscars show hosted by ITV's Jonathan Ross will embrace 'superfans'
- Natalie Portman endured a difficult year as her marriage broke down | Entertainment
- Google Sheets – Get an array as output of a specific function