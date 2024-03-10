International students join the church choir | News, Sports, Jobs

YOUNGSTOWN – Several international students working on master's degrees in music performance and nursing degrees are sharing their musical and vocal talents as part of the choir at St. Patrick on the south side of town.

Kris Harper, choir director, said the students have been part of the choir since last fall and will perform for St. Patrick's Day and the Easter season.

The choir has new members who are international college students, including a parish in Pakistan that is also named for St. Patrick.

Two Youngstown State University graduates — Wilhelmine Maria Loe, 24, of Indonesia, and Xiao Yu Xing, 25, of China, both of Youngstown — hold bachelor's degrees in music performance.

Both have performed at the church, with Loe on piano and organ, and Xiao on euphonium, and have been participating since last fall when Harper contacted them to see if they would be available to join the choir.

Loe has performed at the church three times and Xiao once.

“We enjoy this. It gives us experience performing in front of a group. We are familiar with the other international students who play at this church. I am Catholic, so this was a great opportunity for me. Loe said, noting that she has also performed at St. Columba as a member of the choir.

Xiao said Harper invited him to attend as well, and he was pleased to see so many international students.

Loe said music is her calling.

“It's nice to be able to share music with people, which I'm passionate about.” Loe said that with her Catholic background, she knows what to expect in Catholic churches.

Both said networking has allowed them to connect with many churches in the Youngstown area to gain experience.

“Everyone has been very nice and kind to us. We want to give back. This is a great benefit to us being here. It helps me grow in my confidence, interact with people and learn more about the culture.” Loe said.

“It's important that we show people our music.” Xiao said.

NURSING STUDENTS

Harper said the nursing students are working on their master's degree from Rio Grande University online. The students are from Zimbabwe, Ghana, Pakistan and Nigeria.

They started coming to the church in January to be part of the choir, Harper said. They plan to stay for three years while they work toward degrees.

Rose Konadu Osei from Ghana said the group comes to church every Sunday.

Sharoon Naseen from Pakistan said he was excited to join the choir in Youngstown because he is part of a choir at his church in Pakistan, which is also St. Patrick's.

“People at church have been very supportive,” he said.

Naseen said, upon his arrival in Youngstown, he looked for parishes and found St. Patrick's on Oak Hill Avenue. He came for a visit, took pictures to send home, then showed members of the local congregation pictures of his home parish.

Abigail Atta Yeboah from Ghana said being part of the church choir has proved a unique experience.

Harper said international students have spouses and families back home.

Raymond Zimtam from Ghana said he is excited to be in the church.

“There's a sense of belonging here,” he said.

The church choir members are delighted to have additional singers.

Kathy Zimmermann of Pennsylvania said the experience is “reciprocal.

“They are sharing with us how much they love it and we enjoy having them here. When I first saw Abigail here, she was beaming and smiling. She was an incredible joy.” Zimmermann said.

Do you have an interesting story? Email Bob Coupland at [email protected].