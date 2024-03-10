Spring break arrives amid some delays at TPA





TAMPA, Fla. Earlier Saturday, Tampa International Airport and many other Florida airports saw several flight delays and cancellations due to storms upstate. Airport officials said the FAA had a schedule of delays, mostly due to weather and high flight volume. The disruptions came as the spring break travel season begins, with TPA expecting about 200,000 people to have passed through the airport by the end of the weekend. What you need to know The airport anticipates up to 100,000 people every Saturday and Sunday

TPA has already broken its single-day passenger record on February 25 with more than 93,000 passengers

With such a large number of people at the airport, it is recommended to arrive early for your flight Waking up at dawn, Shaun McCue said his trip to Tampa with his family was a bit tiring, but they're looking forward to starting their spring break adventure. The McCues are just a few of the thousands of people who arrived at Tampa International Airport on Saturday. We need to understand where we were going honestly, he said. We have a car to pick up and I don't know exactly where it is. Flying from Milwaukee to Tampa, their spring break trip wouldn't be complete without their three children, ages six, three and four months. Simon is taking double spring break. He's actually on spring break the week we come home, he said. According to Tampa International Airport, they typically see about 60,000 people a day at their airport. However, when it comes to weekend travel, when spring break begins, they anticipate up to 100,000 people every Saturday and Sunday. TPA already broke its passenger record on February 25 with more than 93,000 passengers. The airport says this spring break travel period lasts a little over a month, so if you fly like McCues or fly out of Tampa, getting to the airport a little early can make all the difference in travel. They also say the best way to check for delays is to check with whichever airline you fly with.

