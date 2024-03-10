The Female Quotient celebrates International Women's Day | Local News





VALDOSTA To celebrate International Women's Day, The Female Quotient hosted a panel discussion with successful women from the community Friday at Valdosta State University. The female quotient is a Valdosta State University student organization that advances equality by increasing opportunities for women in all professions, especially accounting, finance, economics and marketing. The theme of International Women's Day 2024 is #InspireInclusion, focusing on creating a better, more inclusive world for women. It asks everyone to imagine a gender-equal world without prejudice, stereotypes and discrimination. The event began with an opening presentation by The Female Quotients president, Lauryn Morrow. Morrow emphasized the purpose of International Women's Day and thanked the panelists before the discussion. When asked about being president of The Female Quotient, Morrow said, I've grown myself and I feel like my growth has inspired other members and they've inspired me to keep growing. It is very rewarding to see everyone learning. Dean and Professor of Finance Karin Pafford addressed the room to kick off the event and spoke on the importance of having a safe space for women. Pafford spoke about her journey as a female leader and the importance of empowering young women. I want this [The Female Quotients work]. That's why I'm happy to get up and come to work every day. It is absolutely wonderful to watch these young women come into their own, Pafford said. Morrow opened the panel by asking successful women in the community questions about gender and business success. A panel discussion followed, covering a variety of topics including overcoming adversity, tips for succeeding in the workplace as a woman, and personal experiences in the workplace. Participants included Kristin Hanna, vice president of development and marketing at the Boys & Girls Club of Valdosta; Karen Cramer, director of business development at Greenleaf; Denida Cox, chief nursing officer at Greenleaf; and Michelle Neville, chief executive at Greenleaf. Murshed Jahan, lecturer in economics at Valdosta State University, concluded the event by recognizing the work of key members of The Female Quotient and celebrating the first year on campus.

